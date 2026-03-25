What comes to mind when you hear the term 'boho fashion'? Frills? Flounce? Soft shades? Chemena Kamali's debut collection for Chloé in February 2024 sums it up pretty perfectly—there's a reason it was rapidly copied across the high street, after all. And yet, after four seasons as the boho blueprint, the signs of change are hard to ignore. Pastels are being bypassed for bold colour, punchy prints are edging out loose layers, and the unexpected elements landing now feel far more punk than pretty. Welcome to the era of bold boho.

Personally, I'm excited. After years of admiring the easy, breezy softness of it all, something with a punchier personality is more than welcome. Not only does it feel more fun, but it's also a reminder that clothes aren't solely about being beautiful—they convey meaning. And in a moment when there's so much to say, it makes complete sense that the bohemian set is making more of a statement. The aesthetic stems from those dubbed 'free-thinkers', after all.

(Image credit: Chloé)

As Kamali wrote in her AW26 Chloé show notes: "This season has been a reflection on humanity, empathy and devotion—on how clothing can both hold emotion, and carry memory. In a world that often feels mechanised and accelerated, I felt drawn back to the essence of making; the human touch, the spirit of community, connection and shared values."

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Visually, that translates to a vibrant mix of colour, voluminous silhouettes, and handmade hero pieces. "Every embroidery, knitted thread and printed motif reveals both the maker's hand and their devotion," the show notes continue, with a pink floral cardigan and matching bonnet singled out as key finds.

(Image credit: Zimmermann)

"This sense of humanity, community spirit and empathy feels essential right now; it is what I want this collection to express," Kamali added.

Over on Zimmermann's AW26 runway, bold boho arrived via an eclectic mix of references—preppy, quiet luxury, art deco—all underpinned by a spirit of bohemian freedom. Think bandana prints, gathered fabrics, and a whole lot of lace.

(Image credit: Chloé)

Anna Sui, meanwhile, took a more gothic turn: dark florals, leopard print, sequins in abundance. And Stella McCartney made a strong case for vibrant crochet—the kind your nan would knit.

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Essentially, if you look like you could tell both someone's fortune and a great travelling story, you're on the right track. A punchy personality, a deeper connection with what you wear, and, most importantly, actually having fun with fashion are all optional extras. Although, highly encouraged ones, at that.

The New Rules of Boho Style for 2026

Bright and Bold Colours

(Image credit: Chloe, Zimmermann, Getty Images/Future)

Blush pinks, brown suedes, and creams have long occupied the bohemian moodboard, but it's clear that's now behind us. There are no limitations when it comes to colour. Chloé brought bright blues and pinks, Anna Sui went bold with burgundy, green, and black, and Zimmermann threw them all together in a single piece. It's the silhouette, the fabric, and the attitude that pulls it back to boho.

Handmade and Heritage

(Image credit: Chloé, Stella McCartney)

Chemena Kamali and Stella McCartney aren't the only one championing handmade finds. According to the Crafts Council, interest in handcrafted items is on the rise—73% of UK adults have invested in them in recent years, with under-35s accounting for a third of buyers. Whether it's a jumper, clogs, or a pair of socks, few things say boho quite like supporting a local craftsperson. Best start scrolling Etsy.

Punchy Prints

(Image credit: Chloé, Getty Images/ Future, Zimmermann)

Crochet, broderie anglaise, and florals immediately read as boho—but they're far from the only options now. Leopard print, plaid (in a vast colour range at Chloé), stripes, bandana prints, and traditional heritage designs all have a place, as long as the overall effect reads more 'I threw this together' than polished. Carefree is the aim.

Unexpected Elements

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future, Chloé)

What counts as an unexpected element? Essentially, an accessory you wouldn't instinctively pair with a given outfit, and Anna Sui's AW26 collection provides ample inspiration. A sequin cap, leopard print belt, or contrasting boots are just a few examples. As are chunky socks with sandals, spotted at Chloé, Zimmermann, and across the street style set—a neat trick for carrying summer shoes into spring.