Zimmermann brought the light to Autumn/Winter 2025

On Monday afternoon, Australian label Zimmermann presented its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection in Paris. The sister-founded brand is known for its light, feminine silhouettes, which were out on the runway in full force.

Katie Holmes, Rose Byrne, Melissa George and Pixie Geldof were just some of the celebs seated on the front row.

The venue of Petit Palais was the perfect setting, with the tiled floors which served as the runway colour coordinating with much of the collection. Light peach tones, gold jewellery and caramel satin glided down the runway. Brown leather featured on knee high boots (worn with thigh high socks), cropped jackets and almond-shaped, chain strap bags, which were often worn around the waist.

Nicky Zimmermann, co-founder and designer, told Marie Claire UK backstage: "The inspiration started with Picnic at Hanging Rock — it's an Australian iconic film and the story is incredibly mysterious, but also beautiful."

She continued: "My memory of it [the film] is hypnotic, that amazing dream-like feeling, and we wanted to show that throughout the show by starting with that lingerie, light, airy feeling and moving into when they are in the [Australian] bush picnicking, the colours change and it becomes quite mysterious and haunting, but still beautifully feminine."

The bohemian vibes continued with peasant skirts, apron dresses and tiered, ruffled maxi dresses, in sheer organza and chunky crochet fabrics. Giant wafting sleeves were also a prominent feature. These were balanced by fitted denim two-piece sets, cream pinstripe tailoring and plenty of snakeskin.

Mini pouches were clipped to wide waist belts and oversized 70s style tinted sunglasses were worn throughout. Capes also appeared, in lace and leather, as well as fuzzy shearling and Mongolian fur jackets.

When asked about her design approach, Zimmermann laughed backstage: "I think as a design room we're quite selfish, because we're always thinking: What do we want to wear?" She continued, explaining: "Working with people in their 20s, 30s, then me who is late 50s, we do all want to wear it and we want it to feel beautiful."

Towards the end of the show, rust orange and deep inky blue were injected into the colour palette, accompanied by black and white heavily floral appliquéd gowns. As models walked the finale, an acoustic cover of Eurythmics' 'Sweet Dreams' accompanied the romantic and free-spirited collection.