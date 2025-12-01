The Boho Bob Is Trending, and We Know Why—It Instantly Adds Fullness to Fine Hair

I can't believe I'm saying it, but we're on the cusp of a new year. Christmas is right around the corner, and soon after, we'll be toasting to 2026. But despite the relentless march of time, I am a sucker for the idea of re-invention. Each year, I like to evaluate my beauty regimen, and this time, I want to go further than chopping off my split ends and getting a facial. In fact, the style that's been catching my attention recently is the "boho bob".

Boho has certainly had a revival since Chemena Kamali became the Creative Director of Chloé, and slowly but surely, the brand's free spirited attitude is making its way into the beauty sphere. As well as suede fringing and floor sweeping lace skirts, we've seen loose waves and rustic brown eyeshadow reign supreme this year, but the pièce de résistance is this loose, tousled bob. Ahead, hairstylist and founder of Huag London Haus, Philipp Haug, explains why it's the look this season—and how to make it work for your hair texture and face shape.

What is the boho bob?

The boho bob has a very textured, tousled outline and is often cut with some face framing to give it a 70s shag feeling, explains Haug. "It's trending right now because it’s the perfect haircut for anybody who had a longer layered 70's-inspired style and wants a change. You can cut the back and ends off into a bob, and you get a similar feeling, but with a different length. If you like the freedom and look of a shorter length, but don’t want the polished finish of a traditional bob then this style is for you."

Who does the boho bob suit?

"The boho bob suits almost everybody," says Haug. "It's ideal for anybody who wants a bob, and has medium to thick density hair, but wants to a little more shape and texture. Because it is so textured, it gives a lot of softness, which tends to work on everybody, and you can adapt the fringe length to any face shape."

How do you style it at home?

The coolest way to style it is to use a curl product, and start by diffusing natural curls or wavy hair to get that tousled and undone feeling, says the hairstylist. "Then, you can work with some tongs and just detail the ends afterwords. Another way to style it is to start with a smooth base, and then give it a twist using a tong, which results in a more polished result."

"Just make sure you're using the right device. Regardless of whether you have curly or straight hair, you want to finish with a medium sized tong—it's important that it's a tong and not a wand, as you want to get to the ends," adds Haug. "Go backwards and forwards, alternating each time. By twisting in and out, you get that broken up, tousled feeling, which makes the bob feel characteristically 'boho'."

Best products for styling the boho bob

