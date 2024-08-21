Boho is back! These 13 affordable pieces look more expensive than they are
They're so good, they could be designer
It’s official, everyone who is anyone is entering their soft boho era right now. First there was the Chloé girl squad at the Met Gala, made up of Zoe Saldana, Sienna Miller and Emma Mackey, then Daisy Edar-Jones gave us a lesson in boho windswept dressing on the press tour for Twisters and, most recently, Suki Waterhouse took to the stage in the dress ethereal dreams are made of at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. If three makes a trend, we’re well and truly on our way to a full boho takeover as it’s pretty clear the love for the soft western aesthetic is showing no sign of slowing.
Chloé are of course leading the way on the designer front under the helm of Creative Director Chemena Kamali, if you’re looking for a more accessible way to embrace the trend you’re in luck. The high street is currently awash in light floaty fabrics, delicate frills and subtle western detailing perfect for channeling the boho vibe at a fraction of the cost.
While Mango and H&M are undoubtedly at the helm when it comes to soft, sheer styles they aren’t the only ones, Zara’s boho designs offer a more rustic take on the trend with studs and embellishment making an appearance while Anthropologie’s equestrian printed slip dress could be straight from the Chloé archives. Plus, we have to take a moment for the accessories, from rope necklaces to iconic wooden wedges, the high street is definitely doing its bit to bring boho back.
Yet, while there’s definitely plenty to choose from when it comes to boho inspired styles on the high street, the best pieces aren’t sticking around for long (giving even more credence to just how good this look is). Zara’s pastel blue sheer coord has already slipped through my fingers while many of H&M’s pieces are already begging to be restocked. So, with that in mind, I’d suggest if there is something you can’t be without be prepared to move quickly as while the boho trend is definitely sticking around for the coming AW24 season, these pieces won’t be. To help, I’ve rounded up an edit of the most expensive looking boho pieces on the high street right now, so keep scrolling and add them to your basket ASAP.
Shop the boho trend on the high street
With balloon sleeves, delicate ruffles and a gold tipped tie neck, this maxi length dress will be a staple for any boho girl.
This ruffle blouse is so good nobody will believe it's from the high street.
This rope pendant necklace can be worn alone or layered with other gold chains for a maximalist look.
This ochre toned dress will be perfect for late summer weddings or warm autumn days alike.
Every boho girl needs a pair of stylish wooden wedges and this pair from Monsoon will work hard in your wardrobe.
Wondering how to wear the trend to the office, this embroidered blouse paired with an a-line midi skirt is a smart way to wear it.
Snake prints, like on this bucket bag, are perfect for toughening up softer boho styles.
Picture this worn with tinted aviators, dark denim flares and wedges for a full 70's vibe.
For something more minimalist, this sheer maxi dress is a chic option.
Pair these boots with dresses and midi skirts to give them a boho twist.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
Active recovery workouts might be key to supercharging your fitness this year - your guide
It's a game-changer.
By Chloe Gray
-
Are you guilty of ‘phone snubbing’?
Here’s how to rediscover connection in a digital world (and why you should)
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
I just asked an expert—these are, without doubt, the best make-up looks for mature skin
Plus, tips on how to recreate them
By Jazzria Harris