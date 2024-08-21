Boho is back! These 13 affordable pieces look more expensive than they are

It’s official, everyone who is anyone is entering their soft boho era right now. First there was the Chloé girl squad at the Met Gala , made up of Zoe Saldana, Sienna Miller and Emma Mackey, then Daisy Edar-Jones gave us a lesson in boho windswept dressing on the press tour for Twisters and, most recently, Suki Waterhouse took to the stage in the dress ethereal dreams are made of at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. If three makes a trend, we’re well and truly on our way to a full boho takeover as it’s pretty clear the love for the soft western aesthetic is showing no sign of slowing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloé are of course leading the way on the designer front under the helm of Creative Director Chemena Kamali, if you’re looking for a more accessible way to embrace the trend you’re in luck. The high street is currently awash in light floaty fabrics, delicate frills and subtle western detailing perfect for channeling the boho vibe at a fraction of the cost.

While Mango and H&M are undoubtedly at the helm when it comes to soft, sheer styles they aren’t the only ones, Zara’s boho designs offer a more rustic take on the trend with studs and embellishment making an appearance while Anthropologie’s equestrian printed slip dress could be straight from the Chloé archives. Plus, we have to take a moment for the accessories, from rope necklaces to iconic wooden wedges , the high street is definitely doing its bit to bring boho back.

Yet, while there’s definitely plenty to choose from when it comes to boho inspired styles on the high street, the best pieces aren’t sticking around for long (giving even more credence to just how good this look is). Zara’s pastel blue sheer coord has already slipped through my fingers while many of H&M’s pieces are already begging to be restocked. So, with that in mind, I’d suggest if there is something you can’t be without be prepared to move quickly as while the boho trend is definitely sticking around for the coming AW24 season, these pieces won’t be. To help, I’ve rounded up an edit of the most expensive looking boho pieces on the high street right now, so keep scrolling and add them to your basket ASAP.

Shop the boho trend on the high street

H&M Long Chiffon Dress £44.99 at H&M With balloon sleeves, delicate ruffles and a gold tipped tie neck, this maxi length dress will be a staple for any boho girl.

Anthropologie Conditions Apply Chloe Maxi Slip Dress £120 at Anthropologie Dress down with trainers for day to day or pair with low heeled mules for a chic evening look.

Mango Ruffled chiffon blouse £89.99 at Mango This ruffle blouse is so good nobody will believe it's from the high street.

COS Chunky Mariner-Pendant Necklace £40 at COS This rope pendant necklace can be worn alone or layered with other gold chains for a maximalist look.

Zara ZW Collection Dress with Cape and Ruffles £169 at Zara This ochre toned dress will be perfect for late summer weddings or warm autumn days alike.

Albaray Denim Pleat Midi Skirt £99 at Albaray Pair a soft blouse with rich indigo denim for a boho inspired feel.

Monsoon Willow suede wedge sandals £75 at Monsoon Every boho girl needs a pair of stylish wooden wedges and this pair from Monsoon will work hard in your wardrobe.

M&S Embroidered Crew Neck Puff Sleeve Blouse £35 at M&S Wondering how to wear the trend to the office, this embroidered blouse paired with an a-line midi skirt is a smart way to wear it.

Sezane Farrow Mini Bag £195 at Sezane Snake prints, like on this bucket bag, are perfect for toughening up softer boho styles.

Zara Gathered Strap Top £45.99 at Zara Picture this worn with tinted aviators, dark denim flares and wedges for a full 70's vibe.

Mango Asymmetrical dress tulle seams £89.99 at Mango For something more minimalist, this sheer maxi dress is a chic option.

River Island Black Suede Western Heeled Boots £90 at River Island Pair these boots with dresses and midi skirts to give them a boho twist.