When thinking of winter dressing, it’s all chunky knits, heavy wool coats and buttery leathers. Items, and fabrics, that wrap us up cosily against the increasing chill. But this season, there’s a lighter material quietly stealing the spotlight: lace. The same delicate textile that dominated our summer wardrobes in the form of sheer skirts, cami tops and slip dresses is refusing to pack away with the warm weather. Instead, it’s shapeshifted into darker tones, easy to layer items, and evening-ready pieces that prove the ornate fabric isn't solely for summer.

Just take a look at the Autumn/Winter 25 catwalks, where lace stood strong in its classic boho territory at Zimmermann and Chloé, with sweeping ankle-length dresses and silk-trimmed wraps. But, the fabric also found its way into plenty of other areas, proving the it's much more versatile than you may have first imagined.

Fendi, Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 25 (Image credit: Fendi, Saint Laurent)

Take the formal-feeling lace looks at Fendi and Saint Laurent, where sleek pencil skirts, blouses and highly structured shirts all sauntered down the runway. Clearly, the material holds its own in office environments, an area that doesn't immediately spring to mind.

Or turn to Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen for more dramatic lace designs that blend statement-making with a sensual appeal that's dark, intricate, and impossibly feminine. And, luckily for us, also incredibly easy to recreate thanks to no short supply of black lace pieces now in some of our favourite stores.

Stella McCartney, McQueen Autumn/Winter 25 (Image credit: Stella McCartney, McQueen)

Yet, no matter which aesthetic you turn to for your new season lace looks, one styling secret remains consistent: the key to making lace feel current lies in contrast. Think a lace slip under an oversized wool blazer, a delicate lace-trimmed skirt grounded with biker boots, or a lace blouse tucked into denim. Really, we're taking one giant step away from the stuffy connotations the fabric once carried.

If that's enough to tempt you into the style, just scroll below for the chicest lace pieces to invest in now. Remember, there really is a lace look for everyone.

Shop winter lace