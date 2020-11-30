Cyber Monday H&M sale, shop 50% off coats, homeware and dresses

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The H&M Cyber Monday sale simply isn’t to be missed. With an incredible up-to 50% off everything from dresses to jumpers and their covetable homeware edit.

I’ve just moved into a new flat so I’m most excited to shop the H&M Home sale. I just fell onto the site and immediately added these into my basket so I thought I’d share my favourite pieces and best discounts with you…

H&M Home Cyber Monday

H&M Cyber Monday shoe deals