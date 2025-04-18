A great pair of jeans is hard enough to find—but once you’re past a size 16, tracking down high-quality, premium plus-size denim can feel nearly impossible.

With inconsistent sizing, questionable cuts, and a general lack of thoughtful design for curvier bodies, finding that perfect pair often feels like searching for a denim unicorn.

Back when I wore a size 24, shopping for jeans felt less like browsing and more like settling. Most high-street shops capped their sizing at a UK 18, leaving anyone beyond that range with few, if any, real options.

I’d hoped that, at my current dress size, premium and luxury denim would offer a more diverse range of brands to choose from. But, as it turns out, not much has changed where size inclusivity is concerned.

Jeans have also historically been notoriously bad at accounting for body proportions that don’t align with the industry’s outdated fit models. Many mid-sized and plus-sized bodies have curvier hips, fuller thighs, or a smaller waist-to-hip ratio. The result? Waistbands that gap, thighs that feel suffocated, and a backside that either flattens out or gets suffocated.

Jeans that truly fit—without alterations or acrobatics —can be hard to come by. But fear not! In the name of research, I recently took to Selfridges London to try on some of my favourite premium and luxury branded jeans available now, with insights about the fit and sizing for curvier bodies.

At the end of the day, it comes down to finding the brand that suits your body. Every fit, and fabric is different, and what may be flared jeans on your legs may be a bootcut fit on someone else. The key is to find a pair of jeans that mould seamlessly to your curves.

Check out my breakdown below, and for reference, I am a UK size 18 and 5 foot 7.

Shop the best plus-size jeans

Good American, Good '90s Relaxed Jeans £140 at Good American Featuring a mid-rise relaxed fit with a one-inch dropped crotch, it’s no surprise why the Good 90s Relaxed jeans are a brand bestseller. The jeans are made with reinforced belt loops and feature a gap-proof waistband. The jeans are designed to fit loosely on the hips and thighs, with a floor-length, slouchy look. One of the best things about Good American is its inclusive size range—all its jeans are available up to a UK 32 and generally run true to size, if not slightly oversized, depending on the denim style you choose. Here I’m wearing a size 18 pair with a 32 inch inseam, meaning that the jeans run slightly larger, which I prefer, as I like for these styles of jeans to sit quite baggy on me when wearing trainers. Over time, the denim will eventually loosen, so this may be something to keep in mind when purchasing—I would even size down in the first instance to allow time for the denim to stretch. I’d wear this with a crisp white crop top and a pair of Converse hi-top trainers.

Frame, Bubble Barrel Leg High-Rise Denim Jeans £300 at Selfridges An exaggerated take on the much beloved structural barrel leg design, the Frame Bubble jeans feature a relaxed, high rise fit alongside a curved outseam for a playful bubble effect. The jeans taper slightly at the ankle for a dramatic, tailored silhouette, and are crafted from premium, rigid denim. The Bubble range goes up to a UK 22 in four different colours, and the 2.5 inch twice-rolled cuff can be unrolled for a more dramatic inseam. The silhouette is a dream on my frame (no pun intended)—my longer legs naturally complement the voluminous denim shape, making it one of the most flattering styles for me. I’m wearing a size 32 waist here (UK 18), and while they technically fit, there was a slight snugness through the hips, noticeable in the subtle pulling at the front of the thigh. For a more fluid, relaxed finish that still preserves the integrity of the shape, consider sizing up.

7 For All Mankind, Lotta Flared Stretch-Denim Jeans £250 at Selfridges The Lotta jeans are a vintage-inspired cut crafted from the brand’s signature Luxe Vintage denim and feature a high waist and kick flare silhouette. The denim is mid-weight, features a significant amount of stretch and is available to a UK 22. I absolutely loved the feel of this pair of jeans; I found the denim fit the contours of my curves beautifully, and were incredibly soft to walk around in. The high-rise waist skimmed over my belly effortlessly without any tugging or pulling at the hip area. With a soft and structured shape, they move effortlessly and seem to hold their shape throughout the day. 7 For All Mankind fits true to size, so no need to size up or down.

Citizens Of Humanity, Horseshoe Exaggerated Jeans £380 at Selfridges Featuring a high-rise waist and an incredibly exaggerated unique curved leg, the Horseshoe jeans have a structured, intense silhouette shape which falls to a slightly tapered and cropped ankle. The piece is a relaxed fit, with the sizing going up to a UK 22 on the brand’s website. Although the denim has a soft draping, the cotton is non-stretch, meaning it can be quite rigid upon first wear, especially around the waist. The high waist fits comfortably around my waist but for a more relaxed fit, I would probably size up by one size. Styling wise—a tucked in basic white t-shirt and a pair of trainers or high stilettos would work perfectly, as the jeans are the star of the show.

AGOLDE, Harper Straight Leg Mid-Rise Denim Jeans £290 at Selfridges Crafted from a premium stretch denim, the Harper mid-rise jeans feature the right amount of stretch for comfort. The mid-rise fit has an 11 inch front-rise, meaning it provides a comfortable fit that sits just below the natural waist. The straight leg cut offers a relaxed fit, offering a timeless silhouette that will compliment an array of different body shapes, and the size range is available up to a UK 22. I’ve often tended to stay away from straight leg jeans as my preference often lay with a baggier or super structured style, but I really like how the shape compliments my legs on this occasion. I found that the jeans fit true to size, with the hem cutting off perfectly at the ankle without trailing on the floor. The denim is soft and has a good stretch whilst still retaining its shape. It’s a versatile piece that pairs effortlessly with elevated blouses to casual tees.

MOTHER, Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans £290 at Mother The Ankle Fray jeans are one of the brand’s most popular pieces, featuring a blend of vintage-inspired design and modern tailoring. The jeans feature raw cropped hem cuffs and a high-rise waist with a straight leg cut, with a subtle fading and whiskering for a more ‘lived-in’ look. The size collection is available up to a UK 18. I like how the jeans sit on my legs, almost offering a kick-flare ankle finish. The denim wash (named: Healing Jar) is beautiful, with the cotton being slightly rigid. The MOTHER jeans tend to stretch out with time, so it’s better to choose a pair that are slightly snug at first, so that they can loosen over time. I’d wear this with a pair of pointy flats and a boxy t-shirt for a casual, city chic look.

Paige, Marlow Flare Jean £390 at Selfridges The Paige jeans are the brand’s most expansive flare silhouette, designed to create a long and streamlined appearance by gently grating over the knee. The high-rise style sits at the natural waist, enhancing its fit. The jeans are available in an array of washes, including the ‘Whitney’, which I’m wearing here. The size range goes up to a UK 18. It would be wonderful if the brand could have extended their sizing range for this, as I’ve found from experience that flared styles tend to flatter bigger legs; skimming the leg in all the right places and accentuating a feminine, sculptural shape with ease. I love how these flares sit on me, and while I think my waist would have been more comfortable if I were able to size up, I do love the exaggerated flared silhouette the jeans give me. I’d pair these with a chunky knit jumper and a pair of Chelsea boots.