From GuaSha To Microcurrent, Meet The Facial Massage Tools That Detoxify, Firm and Tone
Master facialist-approved
Incorporating facial massage into your routine can do wonders for the quality of your skin, and even help to shape, firm and tone. Add facial massage tools into the mix, and you're looking at a plethora of skincare benefits—from improving circulation, lymphatic drainage and boosting collagen production, to even helping your products work harder.
No one knows this better than Michaella Bolder, a skincare expert and master facialist who has built a career around facial massage. "The aim of facial massage is to support the skin’s natural physiology and help to soften expression lines, improve our overall skin health, vitality and appearance," she says. "Reducing built-up muscle tension within the face and using deep massage techniques will also reduce stagnation buildup and calm the nervous system. Stimulating blood flow through massage will deliver fresh oxygen and nutrients more efficiently to the surface, helping to increase lymph flow and reduce puffiness."
Bolder is known for having magical hands that can create chiselled cheekbones where there once weren't any, but she's also a fan of a facial massage tool. "Your hands give you sensitivity and control, while tools can amplify the experience and make certain movements more effortless and enjoyable for your routine."
From tools that stem from ancient traditional rituals to high-tech devices that can leave you looking snatched in less than 10 minutes, there's a gamut of different face massage gadgets to arm yourself with in the quest for firm, glowing skin. If you've seen facial massage tools before but haven't known where to start with them, consider this a helpful guide. We, with the help of Michaella, have rounded up the best tools we've tried to elevate your routine and help your hardworking serums and moisturisers work, well, harder.
What to look for in a facial massage tool
Because facial massage has a number of benefits, it can be difficult to know which tool will help with what. Especially as they all look very different from one another.
"My advice is always shop with intent—what are you looking for in your routine? If you are searching for a massage tool, always opt for a non-porous material that is smooth and has curved edges like jade or rose quartz stone; they are classics and are naturally cooling," Bolder explains. "Ice rollers or globes, which are kept in the fridge, do wonders for the appearance of redness of puffiness in the mornings. If you want something more invigorating, choose an electrical tool with a micro-current to stimulate the muscle fibres to help tone and lift."
When it comes to manual vs electrical, Bolder says there's room for both in your routine, as they complement each other rather than compete.
Best facial massage tools
Best for everyday use
The GuaSha is the ultimate at-home facial massage tool—they're affordable and fairly easy to use. The key with this incredibly tactile tool is that you really don't need to apply much pressure for it to do its best work. "A smooth GuaSha offers a subtle glide and gives you scope to increase deeper tension relief and sweeping for effective lymph drainage," says Bolder, who uses them in her facials for sculpting and drainage. Not sure how to use one? Read our guide to the best GuaSha routine.
Best for relieving tension
Designed to replicate Chapman's now iconic radiance-boosting facial massage, this tool is the next best thing to one of her in-clinic treatments. It's a lot more affordable, too. Which might explain why it consistently sells out. But goodness, it is well worth the wait to get your hands on one. The sensation of the noduled heads moving up and over your chin and towards your ears is pure heaven. If you hold any tension around the jaw area, this is an instant soother. You'll become quite addicted to the feeling.
Best for beginners
If the idea of adding facial massage to your routine is overwhelming, then this clever tool could be the answer. Created to be used whilst you cleanse your skin, the silicone device uses pulsating movements to help dislodge oil and dirt trapped in your pores. You can also connect it to your smartphone, which takes you to a collection of guided facial massages to help with firming, tension and lymphatic drainage.
One to use on the go
One you can use at your desk, on the bus and even over makeup, this roller wand is made from germanium. Here's the science part: germanium is a type of metalloid (an element that sits between a metal and a non-metal), which helps to balance the positive and negative ions, which can wreak havoc on the skin. There are little bumps along the tip, which serve as accupressure pods as it rolls over your skin. Use it when you're feeling tired, and your skin needs a boost.
Best for destressing
FaceGym's ethos that the muscles in your face need just as much of a workout as the rest of your body put facial massage on the map. The brand's collection of tools gives consumers the chance to exercise their muscles at home. Roll this weighted ball across the face, along the cheekbones and around the eye area to help sculpt and release tension. You can actually use it on the neck and shoulders, as well as the face. Each of FaceGym's tools comes with a QR code on the packaging, which takes you to a video tutorial with recommended facial massage techniques.
Best for the morning
Cryo or ice globes are the ultimate instant depuffing tool. Whilst we do not encourage heavy drinking, nothing soothes post-partying quite like cold metal delicately swept across inflamed and stressed skin. You can keep these in the fridge or freezer, but take it from us, if you're storing them in the freezer, leave them about five minutes before applying them directly to the skin. You don't want a chillburn and a hangover.
Best for control
Rooted in traditional Ayurvedic methods, this massage tool has been designed to boost the skin's energy levels, detoxify and reduce stress levels. It's super ergonomic and feels natural when you hold it, almost like an extension of your hand. This means you have good support when using it to massage the facial lymph nodes, sculpt your cheekbones or even cool the eye area with the smooth copper ends.
Best for soothing the skin
Arguably, everyone's starter facial massage tool. Jade rollers are one of Bolder's favourite tools to use for "a soothing and calming sensation". Another that can be kept cool in the fridge, use this at any point in the day to reduce puffiness, boost circulation and soothe irritated skin. The recommended upward and outward motion of a facial roller is almost meditative—your breathing becomes slower and deeper and, much like a gym workout, the face massage it delivers releases feel-good endorphins.
Best for sculpting
"An electrical device is something I invest in for long-term prevention," says Bolder. "Microcurrent, for example, is a favourite of mine; it offers a gentle bio-stimulation that can support and target the facial muscles to improve strength and resilience and enhance the skin's natural scaffolding." Ziip Halo is the Marie Claire Beauty Team's top pick, as well as an industry favourite for sculpting, lifting and overall definition. It stimulates the underlying tissues and facial muscles for both instant and cumulative results. It cannot be used alone; you must apply a conductive serum first. Whilst the price point is high, you get quick and visible results, and if used consistently, those results will last longer.
