Incorporating facial massage into your routine can do wonders for the quality of your skin, and even help to shape, firm and tone. Add facial massage tools into the mix, and you're looking at a plethora of skincare benefits—from improving circulation, lymphatic drainage and boosting collagen production, to even helping your products work harder.

No one knows this better than Michaella Bolder, a skincare expert and master facialist who has built a career around facial massage. "The aim of facial massage is to support the skin’s natural physiology and help to soften expression lines, improve our overall skin health, vitality and appearance," she says. "Reducing built-up muscle tension within the face and using deep massage techniques will also reduce stagnation buildup and calm the nervous system. Stimulating blood flow through massage will deliver fresh oxygen and nutrients more efficiently to the surface, helping to increase lymph flow and reduce puffiness."

Bolder is known for having magical hands that can create chiselled cheekbones where there once weren't any, but she's also a fan of a facial massage tool. "Your hands give you sensitivity and control, while tools can amplify the experience and make certain movements more effortless and enjoyable for your routine."

From tools that stem from ancient traditional rituals to high-tech devices that can leave you looking snatched in less than 10 minutes, there's a gamut of different face massage gadgets to arm yourself with in the quest for firm, glowing skin. If you've seen facial massage tools before but haven't known where to start with them, consider this a helpful guide. We, with the help of Michaella, have rounded up the best tools we've tried to elevate your routine and help your hardworking serums and moisturisers work, well, harder.

What to look for in a facial massage tool

Because facial massage has a number of benefits, it can be difficult to know which tool will help with what. Especially as they all look very different from one another.

"My advice is always shop with intent—what are you looking for in your routine? If you are searching for a massage tool, always opt for a non-porous material that is smooth and has curved edges like jade or rose quartz stone; they are classics and are naturally cooling," Bolder explains. "Ice rollers or globes, which are kept in the fridge, do wonders for the appearance of redness of puffiness in the mornings. If you want something more invigorating, choose an electrical tool with a micro-current to stimulate the muscle fibres to help tone and lift."

When it comes to manual vs electrical, Bolder says there's room for both in your routine, as they complement each other rather than compete.