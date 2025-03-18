The viral M&S suede loafers may be sold out but here are 8 alternatives you can still add to basket

I’m sure I’m not the first to tell you but M&S are really outdoing themselves at the moment. From their Rixo inspired dress , which has been doing the rounds on TikTok, to their latest drop of coats and jackets, they’ve been spoiling us with an array of must-have pieces that not only look great but are also incredibly affordable too.

Part and parcel to this however is the fact that, as we’re all scrambling to add these pieces to our wardrobe ASAP, many of M&S’ best spring drops are already low or completely out of stock. Then, it comes time for the buyer's regret to set in and, i’ll be honest, no piece has caused me more sadness (or the constant refreshing of a web page) than M&S’ suede loafers .

If you’re not sure what I’m talking about, a quick scroll through M&S’ tagged posts on instagram or TikTok will undoubtedly show you. The soft-touch style (which give a more high end design a run for their money) have been cropping up on all the most stylish peoples pages sending the piece viral in a matter of weeks. Available in a rich chocolate brown and light tan, they look incredibly expensive despite their £55 price tag.

As I mentioned however, if you’re only coming to this article now, much like me, you've sadly missed your chance to snap up a pair (however I would recommend keeping a ready eye on vinted for any resells). Instead however, I’ve made it my mission to not miss out again and so I’ve been hunting out the best alternatives for M&S’ suede loafers. Thankfully, there are some great options around including my personal favourite Dune style which feature the same ruching detail as M&S’ standout style.

A word of warning however, much like M&S’ loafers, many of these alternatives are also selling out just as quickly so I wouldn’t hang around if you see a pair you like. Also, don’t forget to check out our article on the best M&S’ new in buys, so you can see all the best pieces as soon as they drop and avoid joining me in the buyer’s regret club again.

Shop the best suede loafers

Dune Gemi Suede Loafers £89 at Dune These are a really great alternative but they’re selling out just as quickly so snap them up ASAP.

& Other Stories Suede Penny Loafers £125 at & Other Stories Just look at that rich chocolate brown tone.

Zara Suede Loafers £49.99 at Zara Zara’s offering are a little more classic, yet no less chic.

Whistles Chocolate Mora Suede Square Toe Loafer £155 at Whistles The square toe makes these a more polished option.

Arket Slim Suede Loafers £189 at Arket Slightly simpler in design, Arket’s suede loafers offer a more minimalist finish.

Topshop Carey suede loafers with ruched detail in tan £48 at ASOS Topshop’s suede style are a great affordable choice.

Scuch lillian penny loafer flat shoes in brown £55 at Schuh These look expensive.

M&S Suede Trim Loafers £55 at M&S A slightly different style but these are another great pair of suede loafers from M&S.