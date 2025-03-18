The viral M&S suede loafers may be sold out but here are 8 alternatives you can still add to basket
Move quick so as not to miss out
I’m sure I’m not the first to tell you but M&S are really outdoing themselves at the moment. From their Rixo inspired dress, which has been doing the rounds on TikTok, to their latest drop of coats and jackets, they’ve been spoiling us with an array of must-have pieces that not only look great but are also incredibly affordable too.
Part and parcel to this however is the fact that, as we’re all scrambling to add these pieces to our wardrobe ASAP, many of M&S’ best spring drops are already low or completely out of stock. Then, it comes time for the buyer's regret to set in and, i’ll be honest, no piece has caused me more sadness (or the constant refreshing of a web page) than M&S’ suede loafers.
If you’re not sure what I’m talking about, a quick scroll through M&S’ tagged posts on instagram or TikTok will undoubtedly show you. The soft-touch style (which give a more high end design a run for their money) have been cropping up on all the most stylish peoples pages sending the piece viral in a matter of weeks. Available in a rich chocolate brown and light tan, they look incredibly expensive despite their £55 price tag.
As I mentioned however, if you’re only coming to this article now, much like me, you've sadly missed your chance to snap up a pair (however I would recommend keeping a ready eye on vinted for any resells). Instead however, I’ve made it my mission to not miss out again and so I’ve been hunting out the best alternatives for M&S’ suede loafers. Thankfully, there are some great options around including my personal favourite Dune style which feature the same ruching detail as M&S’ standout style.
A word of warning however, much like M&S’ loafers, many of these alternatives are also selling out just as quickly so I wouldn’t hang around if you see a pair you like. Also, don’t forget to check out our article on the best M&S’ new in buys, so you can see all the best pieces as soon as they drop and avoid joining me in the buyer’s regret club again.
Shop the best suede loafers
These are a really great alternative but they’re selling out just as quickly so snap them up ASAP.
Slightly simpler in design, Arket’s suede loafers offer a more minimalist finish.
Topshop’s suede style are a great affordable choice.
A slightly different style but these are another great pair of suede loafers from M&S.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
