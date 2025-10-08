Autumn has me in a chokehold—it is, by far, my most favourite season. I long for the day when I can switch my white summer dresses for cosy knits, to sit next to a fire after a good old stomp in a leaf-littered park and dig out my beloved burgundy nail polishes. To me, and countless nail experts, it is the shade of the season. Autumn nail trends change slightly year after year, but burgundy nails are timeless.

I have played around with milky manicures over the summer, but this time of year calls for a deeper shade, and burgundy, much like cabernet nails, is a warm and classic colour. They work just as well in the day as they do in the evening, instantly elevating any outfit you might be wearing. I prefer the look on short and round nails, but the beauty of the this warm colour is that works on all nail lengths and shapes. It looks beautiful on toes, too.

I consider myself quite the expert when it comes to classic nail shades—you will never see me with nail art or a random colour—my three go-to shades are pillarbox red, nude and burgundy. In my nail kit are variations of these three shades, so I believe that I have, over the years, found the seven best burgundy nail polishes.

Best burgundy nail polishes:

1. Chanel Le Vernis in Rouge Noir

Chanel Le Vernis in Rouge Noir £30 at Chanel The original, the classic. It went viral in the 90s after Madonna wore it in her Take A Bow video and, if rumours are to be believed, Uma Thurman was wearing it in Pulp Fiction, too. The brand discontinued it for a while, but such is the cult following that Chanel was forced to bring it back. Famous appearances aside, the beauty of this shade is its richness and its high-shine finish.

2. Nails Inc 45 Second Speedy Gloss in Meet Me On Regents Street

Nails Inc 45 Second Speedy Gloss in Meet Me On Regents Street £6.08 at Amazon Whenever I'm in a rush and need to look a little more put together, I use this. The brand claims that it dries within 45 seconds, but I always err on the side of caution and give it about a minute before applying a second coat. It's a beautiful deep red with slight purple undertones too, which I really like.

3. OPI XPressOn Press On Nails in Malaga Wine

OPI XPress/On Press On Nails in Malaga Wine £9.49 at Amazon (was £16) Looking for a quick shade update, without making a long-term choice? Press on nails can be very handy. OPI's XPress/On are really good and thankfully come in the brand's Malaga Wine colour, which leans slightly more red than some of the other shades on the list.

4. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Noirberry

Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Noirberry £17 at Amazon If you have brittle nails or need a break from getting gel manicures, Nailberry is an excellent choice. The brand's L'Oxygéné technology means that your nails are able to breathe, even with polish on them. From some angles it looks black, from others it looks like a chocolate brown, but there's a definite red undertone that makes it a great autumnal pick.

5. Essie Nail Polish in 50 Bordeaux

Essie Nail Polish in 50 Bordeaux £8.99 at Lookfantastic Essie knows a thing or two about classic nail shades. I rotate between the brand's nude-pink Ballet Slippers, vibrant Fifth Avenue red and this perfect Bordeaux. This is a rich and luxe red that suits all skin tones.

6. Masterpiece Xpress Nail Polish in Mellow Merlot

Max Factor Masterpiece Xpress Nail Polish in Mellow Merlot £4.50 at Amazon (was £5.99) Max Factor nails polishes don't get enough air time, whilst the rest of the world is obsessed with its iconic Flase Lash Effect mascara, I've been loyal to its affordable and long-lasting nail shades. Another quick drying formula, I like to layer this with a nude base coat and the brand's brilliant gel top coat. I find that it can last around a week if you prep the nail properly.

7. Manucurist Quick Dry Intense Color in Dark Pansy

Manucurist Quick Dry Intense Color in Dark Pansy £14 at Manucurist Manucurist is best known for its at-home gels, incredible skincare-like base coats and plant-based, vegan formulas. But what I love most about the brand is the extensive shade range that it has. You're after a deep rouge? They have about five and each one is sophisticated and completely wearable, including Dark Pansy, which is the perfect burgundy—not too dark and not too red.

Burgundy nails inspo:

