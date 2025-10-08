Burgundy Nails Are The Elegant Look That Nail Insiders Always Come Back To For Autumn

Autumn has me in a chokehold—it is, by far, my most favourite season. I long for the day when I can switch my white summer dresses for cosy knits, to sit next to a fire after a good old stomp in a leaf-littered park and dig out my beloved burgundy nail polishes. To me, and countless nail experts, it is the shade of the season. Autumn nail trends change slightly year after year, but burgundy nails are timeless.

I have played around with milky manicures over the summer, but this time of year calls for a deeper shade, and burgundy, much like cabernet nails, is a warm and classic colour. They work just as well in the day as they do in the evening, instantly elevating any outfit you might be wearing. I prefer the look on short and round nails, but the beauty of the this warm colour is that works on all nail lengths and shapes. It looks beautiful on toes, too.

I consider myself quite the expert when it comes to classic nail shades—you will never see me with nail art or a random colour—my three go-to shades are pillarbox red, nude and burgundy. In my nail kit are variations of these three shades, so I believe that I have, over the years, found the seven best burgundy nail polishes.

Best burgundy nail polishes:

1. Chanel Le Vernis in Rouge Noir

2. Nails Inc 45 Second Speedy Gloss in Meet Me On Regents Street

3. OPI XPressOn Press On Nails in Malaga Wine

4. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Noirberry

5. Essie Nail Polish in 50 Bordeaux

6. Masterpiece Xpress Nail Polish in Mellow Merlot

7. Manucurist Quick Dry Intense Color in Dark Pansy

Burgundy nails inspo:

