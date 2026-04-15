Emily in Paris Has Confirmed a Surprise Location Change for Season Six

Emily in Paris season six is officially moving to Greece, with show creators confirming that filming would be taking place across Greece and Monaco.

"[The show] is never going to permanently leave its home base," creator Darren Star announced last year in a press conference. "But if I can take the audience on a journey somewhere else, I would love that."

Production for Emily in Paris season six is expected to begin in May 2026.

DISCLAIMER: this article contains spoilers from Emily in Paris season five.

Emily in Paris season six is officially in the works, with Netflix confirming the next instalment earlier this year.

Lily Collins will of course be returning to the show's helm as our resident American in Paris, Emily Cooper. And joining her for S6 will be the all-star EIP ensemble cast, including Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) and Lucas Bravo (Gabriel).

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It is the show's upcoming location change that has made the most headlines, as it was reported that season six would be taking Emily in Paris to Greece.

Yes, really. According to show creator Darren Star, filming is expected to take place across Greece and Monaco, with production starting in May 2026, and spanning four months.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The news of the location change is an exciting development for fans, hinting at a possible reunion between ex partners Emily [Collins] and Gabriel [Bravo].

The season five finale saw the on-off couple parting ways, with Gabriel leaving Paris, telling Emily: "I'm excited for the future, wherever it brings me. And I think you should be too."

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Then later, upon discovering that she and Marcello have broken up, Gabriel invites Emily to visit him in Greece, with the show ending on a cliff hanger around whether Emily will accept.

The new development therefore suggests that we could be in store for a rekindling of Emily and Gabriel's romance.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The show's location change comes after a temporary move to Italy, with Emily in Paris seasons four and five filmed across Rome, Venice and Tuscany.

However, despite the multiple relocations, Darren Star has confirmed that the show's home will always be Paris.

"There’s a lot of places I’d love to visit. But I think the show organically [follows] the storyline," Star explained in a 2025 press conference.

"It’s never going to permanently leave its home base. But if I can take the audience on a journey somewhere else, I would love that … [It’s] fun to think about."

Well, this is exciting.

We will continue to update this story.