Anatomy of a Wardrobe: Ducie Keam-George on Business, Style and Building a Cult Outerwear Brand
Watch as we take an exclusive look inside Ducie's wardrobe
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If you’ve spotted one of your favourite influencers or celebrities wearing a jacket or faux-fur coat you loved this winter, chances are it was by British label Ducie London. Named after its founder and creative director, Ducie Keam-George, the contemporary outerwear brand—which began life as a stall on London’s Portobello Road Market—has quietly become a go-to for fashion insiders seeking elevated outerwear that feels anything but ordinary.
Before fashion, Ducie cut her teeth working as a talent manager at MTV. But it was a trip to India that proved catalytic, sparking a desire to create her own collections. Investing her savings in those early designs, she returned to London and launched a label initially focused on silk—think slips and camisoles synonymous with the indie sleaze aesthetic of the time.
It was only after transitioning into outerwear that the business truly began to take off, and she hasn’t slowed down since. Her days spent on a market stall on Portobello were crucial—not only in understanding what customers were looking for, but also in gaining the invaluable insight of watching them try on her pieces right in front of her.
Fast forward to 2026 and gone are the days when outerwear options were limited to classic biker jackets or practical puffers. Ducie’s ever-expanding collections span everything from peplum leather jackets (a personal favourite) to vintage-inspired faux-fur coats. So covetable are her designs that even Hollywood A-listers—including Kate Hudson and Hailey Bieber—have been spotted in the brand, often reaching out directly rather than the other way around.
Designing from her London studio, Ducie has an acute understanding of how to balance seasonal trends with timeless appeal—and, crucially, how to create pieces that truly flatter. No sooner has she released a viral jacket—most recently a shearling style worn by Alexa Chung, Hilary Duff and Chiara Ferragni—than she’s already working on what comes next.
While I would usually do my research ahead of an interview, Ducie remains something of an elusive figure. I was keen to hear how she styles her own designs, whether she wears outerwear by other brands, and which labels she turns to when putting together her own looks.
In this episode of Anatomy of a Wardrobe, Ducie joins me at the Sofitel St James to talk me through her wardrobe and how she built one of the UK's most sought after independent label right now.
Unsurprisingly, her sharp eye isn’t limited to outerwear. To see the full interview, click on the YouTube video above and shop her wardrobe favourites below.
Shop Ducie's wardrobe:
Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in March 2024. With over 16 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.
Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new luxury fashion repositioning and content strategy. She styles main fashion shoots, interviews leading women in fashion for the Women Who Win franchise, and commissions top industry creatives. Lily has a unique ability to filter through the noise and lead the conversation. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.
She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability - all core Marie Claire UK values - and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world.