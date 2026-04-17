Anatomy of a Wardrobe: Ducie Keam-George on Business, Style and Building a Cult Outerwear Brand

How to Build a Celebrity-Loved Fashion Brand | Ducie Keam-George on the Power of a Great Coat - YouTube Watch On

If you’ve spotted one of your favourite influencers or celebrities wearing a jacket or faux-fur coat you loved this winter, chances are it was by British label Ducie London. Named after its founder and creative director, Ducie Keam-George, the contemporary outerwear brand—which began life as a stall on London’s Portobello Road Market—has quietly become a go-to for fashion insiders seeking elevated outerwear that feels anything but ordinary.

Before fashion, Ducie cut her teeth working as a talent manager at MTV. But it was a trip to India that proved catalytic, sparking a desire to create her own collections. Investing her savings in those early designs, she returned to London and launched a label initially focused on silk—think slips and camisoles synonymous with the indie sleaze aesthetic of the time.

It was only after transitioning into outerwear that the business truly began to take off, and she hasn’t slowed down since. Her days spent on a market stall on Portobello were crucial—not only in understanding what customers were looking for, but also in gaining the invaluable insight of watching them try on her pieces right in front of her.

Fast forward to 2026 and gone are the days when outerwear options were limited to classic biker jackets or practical puffers. Ducie’s ever-expanding collections span everything from peplum leather jackets (a personal favourite) to vintage-inspired faux-fur coats. So covetable are her designs that even Hollywood A-listers—including Kate Hudson and Hailey Bieber—have been spotted in the brand, often reaching out directly rather than the other way around.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Designing from her London studio, Ducie has an acute understanding of how to balance seasonal trends with timeless appeal—and, crucially, how to create pieces that truly flatter. No sooner has she released a viral jacket—most recently a shearling style worn by Alexa Chung, Hilary Duff and Chiara Ferragni—than she’s already working on what comes next.

While I would usually do my research ahead of an interview, Ducie remains something of an elusive figure. I was keen to hear how she styles her own designs, whether she wears outerwear by other brands, and which labels she turns to when putting together her own looks.

(Image credit: Ducie)

In this episode of Anatomy of a Wardrobe , Ducie joins me at the Sofitel St James to talk me through her wardrobe and how she built one of the UK's most sought after independent label right now.

Unsurprisingly, her sharp eye isn’t limited to outerwear. To see the full interview, click on the YouTube video above and shop her wardrobe favourites below.

Shop Ducie's wardrobe: