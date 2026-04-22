Princess Kate Has Revealed the Challenge She Finds ‘Really Hard’ at Royal Events
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
- The Princess of Wales has revealed that her "soft voice" makes loud royal receptions challenging.
- "I find these environments are really hard," Princess Kate reportedly explained during a Buckingham Palace reception commemorating Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday on Tuesday.
- "I always get told, 'Speak up a bit louder!'," she can be heard explaining in video footage posted to X.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre in 2026. And from their Forest Lodge relocation to the major changes to their official roles, the future King and Queen are becoming leaders within the fold.
This is especially true of Princess Kate, with the 44-year-old mother of three noticeably scaling up her public appearances and duties to become the "key" to the royal family.
However, despite her power and popularity, Princess Kate is always quick to point out her limitations, speaking openly about the challenges of royal work that she has found particularly difficult.Article continues below
One such occasion happened this week, as the Princess of Wales attended a Buckingham Palace reception commemorating Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday on Tuesday 21 April.
And while talking to a group of women at the busy celebration, the future Queen admitted that she struggles to be heard in loud settings, because of her naturally quiet voice.
"I find these environments are really hard," she can be heard explaining in video footage from the event, shared to X. "I've also got a very soft voice, so I always get told, 'Speak up a bit louder!'"
The Princess of Wales is also known to have struggled with public speaking, especially in the early days of being a royal, with Kate herself describing giving speeches as "nerve wracking".
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
"According to those close to Kate, who used to be so afraid of public speaking that she would visibly shake before taking to the lectern, she feels much more confident now because ‘she knows what she wants to say,’" Camilla Tominey reported in the Telegraph.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.