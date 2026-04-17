Show Creators Have Confirmed the Surprising Premise of The White Lotus Season Four

The White Lotus season four will officially be set during the Cannes Film Festival, with filming expected to begin next month.

"The fourth season will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week, taking place during the Cannes Film Festival," read an official synopsis, per Variety.

The White Lotus season four will be set across Cannes, Saint Tropez, Monaco and Paris.

The White Lotus continues to make headlines in 2026, with its highly-anticipated fourth season officially in production as of this week.

Season four of the HBO show will see a return to Europe, with filming expected to take place across Paris, Monaco and the French Riviera.

However, the Côte d’Azur is expected to be the show's central location, with Saint Tropez's Château de la Messardière and Cannes' Hôtel Martinez reportedly chosen as the primary filming sites.

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This, according to show creators, is for a very important reason, with The White Lotus season four set at the Cannes Film Festival.

"The fourth season will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week, taking place during the Cannes Film Festival," read an official synopsis, per Variety.

And with Cannes Film Festival taking place between Tuesday 12 May and Saturday 23 May 2026, filming is expected to begin soon.

According to sources, the White Lotus cast will be filming for three to four days during the second week of the film festival, with several cast members expected to walk the red carpet while filming.

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Little is known so far about the upcoming instalment's characters, but the star-studded season four cast has officially been announced, and it features some major names.

Philomena star Steve Coogan, Harry Potter's Helena Bonham Carter, The Hunger Games actor Alexander Ludwig, Super 8's AJ Michalka and Sharp Objects star Chris Messina are all confirmed to be starring in The White Lotus season four.

And joining them will be The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani, Black Swan's Vincent Cassel, Bad Teacher actress Ari Graynor, Corentin Fila (A Paris Education), Rosalie's Nadia Tereszkiewicz and newcomers Dylan Ennis, Caleb Jonte Edwards and Marissa Long.

Not to mention, its A-list supporting cast, including Chloe Bennet (Valley Girl), Sandra Bernhard (Marty Supreme), Heather Graham (The Hangover), Max Greenfield (New Girl), Frida Gustavsson (Faithless), Charlie Hall (Sweethearts), Jarrad Paul (Action), Rosie Perez (Pineapple Express), Ben Schnetzer (The Madison) and Laura Smet (The Guardians).

There is not yet an official release date for The White Lotus season four.

We will continue to update this story.