MasterChef Australia Bosses Have Opened Up About What Meghan Markle Was Like off Camera

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre this season, taking part in a high profile tour of Australia.

And with major stops in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney, the couple met with members of the public and visited organisations close to their hearts, including a homeless shelter, a children's hospital and Invictus Australia.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The visit also included a few surprise moments, including a stop at the MasterChef Australia set, with Markle making an appearance as a guest judge.

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The As Ever founder is known to be an experienced foodie, sharing her own recipes and hosting tips in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

And in a video shared to TikTok, one of the former MasterChef Australia producers shared what the Duchess of Sussex had reportedly been like off camera, revealing that she was "really good at judging."

A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) A photo posted by on

Alexandria Funnell, a former MasterChef Australia post-producer, reportedly reached out to a friend who still worked on the show, sharing what she had heard about Markle to social media.

"I was keen to hear the goss," Funnell explained in her now viral TikTok video, before confirming that "she was so great".

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"She was so nice to all the crew, had a good sense of humour, and was just a normal human," she reported, adding: "her entourage was only two people and they were so great, too."

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"She was really good at judging too," Funnell continued, noting that she had been told that Markle was "more concise than the regular judges" when it came to giving feedback.

"That’s the thing about the judges, as a post-producer, you have to cut them down a lot," she explained. "The waffle is waffling, they waffle like you would not believe."

And when commenting on Markle's potential fee, Funnell speculated: "I actually feel like she would have been a bargain. I feel like she would have felt like she wanted to do it, and it would have been a publicity thing. Apparently she was awesome."

We will continue to update this story.