I have loved weddings for as long as I can remember; long before I even fully understood what they were. The romance, the beauty, the fashion, the drama, the sense of occasion... There's really nothing quite like it. Over the years, I’ve found myself increasingly in awe of the people who bring them to life, and all the thoughtful details that make each celebration feel entirely its own. And despite being (somewhat begrudgingly) not engaged, I often find myself wondering: where would you even begin?

If you have your own nuptials on the horizon, it turns out that 2026 wedding trends offer a compelling place to start. I spoke to a host of industry insiders—from designers and florists to luxury event planners—to understand exactly what weddings will look like this year, and the ideas already shaping celebrations beyond it.

The result? A shift away from traditional, cookie-cutter events, towards weddings that feel more intentional, expressive and deeply personal. "Couples are moving away from replicating a Pinterest template and towards something that feels specific to them," explains The Fall Bride founder Annelise Sealy. "There’s also a noticeable emphasis on experience—weddings designed to be felt rather than just photographed—and a move away from 'timeless' as a safe default, towards something more authentic, even if that means it feels specific to a moment. Weddings are becoming less about perfection and more about atmosphere: how the day unfolds, how it feels to be there, how the people experience it."

Article continues below

This fresh approach also extends to the choice of wedding dresses, florals, locations and every detail in between. Below, five defining aesthetics set to shape weddings in 2026 and beyond—including real-life events and moodboards to take inspiration from.

Vintage Drama

Authenticity is high on the agenda for modern weddings, and The Fall Bride founder Annelise Sealy has noticed this reflected in couples' choice of location above all. "There’s a strong return to location-led weddings—locations that carry a sense of identity rather than simply acting as a backdrop," she explains. "There’s a noticeable shift towards venues with more edge and character, and we’re seeing interest in raw, unconventional locations like abandoned quarries, industrial spaces, and landscapes with a sense of scale and texture. They offer a stark, almost cinematic backdrop that feels very aligned with how couples are approaching weddings now: less about softness or tradition, and more about atmosphere and contrast."

For bride Jess, this meant heading to a rustic property on the outskirts of Naples, complete with wooden boats, ducks, and locals sunning themselves on the pebble beach nearby. Her chosen look for the occasion speaks to the emergence of a number of 2026 bridal trends, too. "Lace is having a big resurgence, alongside basque waists, vintage veils and softer silhouettes," says Gigi & Olive founder Georgie Le Roux. "We’re seeing a strong move towards nostalgia, with vintage inspired styling becoming a defining look."

Corsets are also set to have a major moment, inspired in part by the immense success of Wuthering Heights—but they make for a surprisingly practical choice, too. Jess bypassed the need for a full 'second look' by simply swapping out her ceremony skirt for a white mini later in the evening, and has since worn her corset with baggy jeans and heels to give it a life beyond the wedding.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop the Look:

The 90s Minimalist

(Image credit: Emma Ottosson)

Nineties-inspired slip dresses are set to be big news in bridalwear for the foreseeable, and it's all thanks to CBK. "Lots of brides are now being inspired by the minimalist style of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, as seen in Love Story, so slip dresses are going to be a huge trend," say The Own Studio founders Jess Kaye and Rosie Williams. "The best thing about slips is that they are completely timeless (CBK’s gown hasn’t aged in 30 years!) and they can be layered with accessories across the day to transform the look and make it completely unique to you. Think chiffon scarfs, lightweight chiffon or lace capes, lace veils... there are so many ways to dress it!"

Bride Emma Ottosson leaned into the pared-back vibe by pairing her Own Studio slip-style dress with simple white leather heels, wearing her hair pulled neatly back, and carrying a posy of elegant white Calla lilies. Luxury florist Rachael Barker also predicts the imminent return of lily of the valley bouquets, as carried by Carolyn Bessette herself, pointing to the flower's "delicacy and heavenly scent" and associations with inspiring women throughout history.

(Image credit: Emma Ottosson; Instagram @primrosebakery ; design by Ana Ospina)

Shop the Look:

Low-Key Elegance

(Image credit: Lara Cantalapiedra)

Once simply a Covid-induced necessity, micro weddings are back—but this time, out of choice. "This year more than ever, I feel brides are choosing to really do weddings their way, without worrying too much about what people think or bowing to the pressures of 'traditional' formats or what's 'expected' of them," says Hayley Neil, founder of Rolling In Roses. "I have 2026/2027 brides who are opting for micro-weddings with a tiny guest list and more chilled-out plans like celebrating nuptials via cocktails at a city bar."

As for the aesthetic? Keep it pared-back and low-key to match. Bride Lara Cantalapiedra kept things intimate with just 35 guests for her Parisian civil ceremony, before stopping off at a local café for an aperitif and then hosting dinner at a friend's apartment. Her classic tailored cream two-piece suited the laid-back mood, while also adding a certain timeless elegance to proceedings—and her Dior Bar jacket also speaks to a "growing expectation that pieces should have a life beyond the wedding," as The Fall Bride founder Annalise Sealy explains. "Whether that’s through modular design or simply choosing something that doesn’t feel overtly bridal, longevity is becoming part of the decision-making process."

The more casual event set-up also lends itself well to the new anti-cake trend: "The standard three-tier wedding cake is definitely something I'm seeing less of," says Liz Linkleter. "Now couples are increasingly creating large versions of their favourite desserts, like giant tiramisùs and crème brûlée instead."

(Image credit: Courtesy Lara Cantalapiedra; design by Ana Ospina)

Shop the Look:

Fairytale Extravagance

For all the trends that emerge year after year, there’s much to be said for the sweeping vistas and fairytale romance that come with the more classical aesthetic of a wedding immersed in nature. Grand historic houses and estates in the British countryside continue to be a popular option, with Gigi & Olive’s Georgie Le Roux pointing to Wilderness Reserve, Elmley Nature Reserve and Cornwell Manor as current hotspots.

Luxury events planner Liz Linkleter notes that her clients are still most interested in Italy and France, while Menorca and Mallorca in Spain "are definitely having a moment". Florist Rachael Barker agrees, saying that “spring weddings in Europe have become a new favourite”. Bride Véronique de Vallière hosted her nuptials between Florence and the Tuscan countryside, and incorporated classical elements reflective of the setting such as Roman statue details and a princess-style gown with a boned bodice reminiscent of an ancient marble column. A heart-shaped cake and Alaïa heels amped up the fairytale romance, while a large, opulently decorated banquet table added old-world elegance—and touched on yet another trend.

"I've noticed that florals are becoming quieter lately," says Barker. "They are becoming a delicate addition to the overall design, with a huge focus on the wedding cake, the linen and the shape, scale and extravagance of the table itself. Arrangements featuring fruits and vegetables continue to be a popular nod to Constance Spry's legacy, but I think candles and candlesticks are actually starting to lead the way right now."

Shop the Look:

As Liz Linkleter notes, "there's a real shift towards more personal, intimate and considered celebrations" happening right now—and while brides might take inspiration from trends, the point is to use them "as a jumping off point guiding towards something that speaks more closely to the couple and their unique story." Hence, the emergence of wedding celebrations that "feel more akin to the couple's favourite date night," as The Own Studio's Jess Kaye and Rosie Williams put it.

A prime example? Bride Julia Lamp, whose nuptials took place in her and her now-husband's favourite restaurant in the East Village. Miu Miu ballet flats, red rose table settings and Polaroids added to the more casual, date-night aesthetic. Meanwhile, Julia's Own Studio column gown taps into a growing tendency towards "brides purposefully choosing dresses they can reimagine after their wedding day," say Kaye and Williams. "Column dresses and slips are perfect for this—you can dye them to make the perfect black tie event dress so you can wear it again."

(Image credit: Phoenix Johnson , courtesy Julia Lamp; design by Ana Ospina)

Shop the Look: