Anne Hathaway weighs in on Nate being the true villain of Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada is one of our favourite movies of all time, and it undoubtedly stands the test of time.

The hit 2006 movie sees Anne Hathaway portray aspiring journalist Andrea (Andy) Sachs, while Meryl Streep stars as the ruthless magazine editor Miranda Priestley.

The pair are joined by Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci - which makes for the dream cast if you ask us.

Miranda's iconic one liners from the film have been quoted time and time again, and has provided the stereotype many compare the real editorial industry too over the last 16 years.

Some may deem Miranda - who makes huge demands, tight deadlines, harsh criticisms and icy interactions with her team - as the obvious villain.

But many fans believe that the most toxic character isn't the designer-clad editor. In fact, they've been claiming that Anne's on-screen boyfriend, Nate (played by Adrian Grenier) is actually the worst.

Why? Well, they consider Nate to be the real villain as he wasn't supportive of Andy's career, especially after she missed his birthday due to work commitments.

And in a shock twist, even Adrian agrees.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said: "It hadn’t occurred to me until I started to really think about it, and perhaps it was because I was as immature as Nate was at the time, and in many ways he’s very selfish and self-involved, it was all about him, he wasn’t extending himself to support Andy in her career.

“At the end of the day, it’s just a birthday, right? It’s not the end of the world.

“I might’ve been as immature as him at the time, so I personally couldn’t see his shortcomings. But after time to reflect and much deliberation, I’ve come to realise the truth in that perspective.”

However, Anne has recently responded to the fan theory - and you may be surprised to learn that she actually disagrees and doesn't consider Nate as the bad guy.

Speaking on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Princess Diaries star - who is set to return for a sequel - said: "I think that they were both very young and figuring things out, and he did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my 20s and I hopefully grew out of it and I think that that’s what we all do.

“I wouldn’t want to be defined by my worst moment in my 20s, certainly, so I don’t hold Nate as a villain actually.”

So there you go!