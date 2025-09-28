Footage of The Devil Wears Prada 2 Filming at Milan Fashion Week Is Going Viral

Almost 20 years after the release of The Devil Wears Prada, a star-studded sequel is officially in the works. And with the highly-anticipated project in production, first look photographs and casting announcements have been going viral.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will see Anne Hathaway return to the role of Andy Sachs. And of course joining her will be the star-studded original Runway magazine team - Meryl Streep as editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, Priestly's overworked assistant, and Stanley Tucci as creative director Nigel Kipling.

Not to mention, some major A-list names will be joining the sequel's cast. Patrick Brammall, Pauline Chalamet, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh and B.J. Novak to name a few.

This weekend, it was a surprise moment that made headlines, as The Devil Wears Prada 2 appeared to film at Milan Fashion Week.

During the Dolce & Gabbana show on Saturday, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci were spotted on the front row dressed as Miranda Priestly and Nigel Kipling. The pair, who arrived in character, sat next to Naomi Campbell, and were joined by fellow TDWP2 star Simone Ashley.

And while the trio did not break character during the catwalk, they did post-show, when they greeted fellow attendees, particularly Anna Wintour who shared a warm hug with Streep.

The moment has unsurprisingly gone viral, with followers and fans taking to social media to express their excitement at the Hollywood-fashion crossover.

"This is such a vibe," posted one follower, while others commented The Devil Wears Prada references, from "Can you please spell Gabbana?" to "Watching for the pursed lip".

"Oh wow," added another comment. "The head tilt and that move with her hand on her neck, that's Miranda Priestly right there."

We will continue to update this story.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is currently set for release on 1 May 2026.