What We Know About the Highly-Anticipated 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Film Sequel

SPOILER ALERT - this article contains up-to-date details from The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is one of the most talked-about shows of 2025, with the TV adaptation of Jenny Han's bestselling book series breaking viewership records.

And with the show's third season seeing Isabella 'Belly' Conklin and Conrad Fisher finally getting their happy ending, many fans believed the Amazon Prime show would end there.

However, The Summer I Turned Pretty gods delivered this September, confirming that the show would be getting a film sequel for Belly and Conrad's final chapter.

And from casting and plot lines to scripts and release dates, every detail around the highly-anticipated project is going viral. Here's what we know about The Summer I Turned Pretty film sequel...

A post shared by The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeriturnedpretty) A photo posted by on

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' film sequel

Show creator Jenny Han confirmed that The Summer I Turned Pretty was being adapted into a film in September 2025 after the show's season three finale.

"I thought only a movie could give [the conclusion] its proper due," she announced in a viral statement. "I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeriturnedpretty) A photo posted by on

"I just wrote it," Han announced this week in an update during The Wrap's 2025 Power Women Summit, with the 45-year-old reportedly set to be directing as well as writing the film sequel.

"We have not filmed anything yet," she added. "I know that everyone was hoping that it was coming out this Christmas, but unfortunately, not happening, not possible.

"The show came out in July," she continued. "It was really up to the last minute on the show, so we wouldn’t have had time to film the whole movie."

(Image credit: Credit: Erika Doss/Prime Video)

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' film cast

Lola Tung will of course return to the helm as our leading lady Belly Conklin, with Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno reprising their roles as Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. Not to mention Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer, who will return as Steven Conklin and Taylor Jewel.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' film plot

The plot for The Summer I Turned Pretty film sequel has not been confirmed, but Han has made some hints about what we can expect.

"There is another big milestone for Belly," she teased to Today in September. "So we’ll continue along with that journey."

This, viewers believe, could indicate that the film adaptation will follow Belly and Conrad's wedding, with season three seeing her cancelled nuptials to his brother Jeremiah.

"The show ends as they’re just finding their way back to each other," Han reflected in a previous interview with ELLE UK. "So the movie will offer a look more at the two of them together."

A post shared by The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeriturnedpretty) A photo posted by on

There is no set release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie sequel yet, but Han has shut down rumours that it could air in the next year.

"I don’t know when it will be out, but I don’t think it’s safe to say next year because we haven’t filmed it yet," Han has previously explained to Variety. "I honestly, really want that extra time, because it’s just getting the actors a little bit closer to adulthood. We’re getting to see Belly at 15, turning 16, and then seeing her as this young woman. And now Lola is 22! I think that I always wanted some distance for the movie, so I’m really glad to get that breathing space."

"Sarah Kucserka, who is my co-showrunner, and I have finished a draft, so we’re trudging along," she has added via TODAY. "We don’t know when it’s coming out, but [it won’t be] next year."

we will continue to update this story.