Why Jennifer Lawrence Skipped the 2026 SAG Awards

The 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards continue to make headlines, from the star-studded SAGs red carpet to the ceremony's big winners.

Jessie Buckley, Michelle Williams and Michael B. Jordan were among those to win prestigious statuettes this weekend, with comedy legend Catherine O'Hara earning a posthumous win for her role in The Studio.

And from Seth Rogen's emotional tribute to the late star, to Kristen Bell's triumphant return to the ceremony's helm, the 2026 SAGs were one for the ages.

Major Hollywood names from Emma Stone and Aimee Lou Wood to Timothée Chalamet and Kate Hudson gathered at LA's Shrine Auditorium to celebrate the past year in film and television.

However, there were some noticeable absences, with Jennifer Lawrence skipping the 2026 SAG Actor Awards in a surprise move.

Lawrence's absence comes after her shock SAG Awards snub, with the 35-year-old not receiving a nomination in the best female actor in a leading role category for her critically acclaimed performance in Die My Love.

This is something she publicly addressed at the time, cracking a joke about close friend Emma Stone beating her by getting a nomination in the same category for her role in Bugonia.

"We’re in a group chat and she got nominated for a SAG today and I did not," Lawrence explained in an interview with Josh Horowitz at the 92NY, after the nominations were announced. "I wrote ‘WHAT!’ and all her friends were like ‘Congratulations Emma’ and I just do a sad face."

She continued: "Every time [Stone] tries to talk today, I’m like 'Why are you not saying sorry.' She’s been beating me for decades but it’s an honor."

Many fans therefore questioned whether Lawrence's SAG Awards snub could be the reason for her absence this weekend.

However, on closer inspection, Lawrence's absence is actually not so surprising, with the actress not attending the ceremony since 2014.

Not to mention, sources have now reported that there is actually an important reason behind her non-appearance, with Lawrence currently out of the country filming a new project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence is filming a highly-anticipated Martin Scorsese movie entitled What Happens at Night in Europe with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

DiCaprio, who was nominated at the SAG Awards in the best male actor in a leading role category for his performance in One Battle After Another, was also absent, appearing to confirm the reports.

We will continue to update this story.