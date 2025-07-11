Timothée Chalamet Has a Surprisingly Famous Sister - and She’s Making Headlines

Timothée Chalamet is one of the most talked-about people in the world right now. And from his "intense" start to the year amid award season buzz, to his high profile relationship with Kylie Jenner, that shows no signs of slowing down.

However, it was the 29-year-old's family that made headlines this week, with news resurfacing that he actually has a surprisingly famous older sister.

Pauline Chalamet, 33, is an actress and producer, making her film debut in Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island. And in the years since, she has gone on to star in major projects, from films Between the Temples and Split, to HBO Max comedy series, The Sex Lives of College Girls.

One of her most talked-about film credits to date however was announced just this month, with Pauline Chalamet officially cast in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The project, set for release next year, will see Chalamet star alongside Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt. And while details around Chalamet's new character are not yet known, it's sure to be a career-defining role.

Both Pauline and Timothée Chalamet have spoken publicly about their bond in the past, with the two known to be extremely close and supportive of each other's work.

["Timothée] has come to almost every screening of a short film I’ve written or directed or acted in," Pauline has previously explained of her brother, telling Vanity Fair that she is "in awe of" his work.

And despite their rising stars, she added that success has not and will not affect their relationship.

"It has nothing to do with either of us," she recalled to the publication. "He didn’t choose that. I didn’t choose him as a brother, he didn’t choose me as a sister, so it feels normal. But because it doesn’t impact our lives at all, it doesn’t impact our relationship."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set for release on 1 September 2026.

