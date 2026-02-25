All The Highlights You Need to Know from Milan Fashion Week AW26

Now that New York and London are behind us, it's time for Milan Fashion Week to come into the spotlight for the Autumn/Winter 2026 show season. Running from February 24th until March 2nd, the Italian fashion capital is currently playing host to editors, buyers, celebrities and industry insiders from all over the world, who are in town to see the new collections from big-hitters such as Fendi, Prada, Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Ferragamo.

Then, of course, there are all the showrooms, presentations, launches, parties and events going on alongside, not to mention the countless fabulous street style moments in between. It's a lot to keep up with—so to help, we've put together a cheat sheet to get you up to speed on all the highlights, talking points and viral moments of Milan Fashion Week so far.

The Diesel Junkyard

(Image credit: Courtesy Diesel)

Diesel isn't a brand to do anything by halves, but still—guests were certainly surprised to find a room filled with around 50,000 pieces of memorabilia from the brand's archive as the setting for Glenn Martens' AW26 show. But the immersive installation wasn't just about shock value or Insta-catnip... As the show notes explained: "The memorabilia are forensically displayed under bright lights, like conclusive evidence of nearly fifty years of partying at Diesel. Through reuse and transformation, the installation expresses Diesel’s commitment to upcycling in creative expression, a commitment that is reflected in the collection featuring a diverse range of responsibly sourced and recycled materials across denim, ready to wear and bags."

Rigorous Minimalism at Jil Sander

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Simone Bellotti's sophomore show at the helm of Jil Sander was a masterclass in pared-back minimalism, featuring tailored separates, classic coats, smart dresses and butter-soft leather pieces in elegant neutrals—plus a surprise burst of leopard-print in the form of a single midi skirt.

Maria Grazia Chiuri's Fendi Debut

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

After nine years at the helm of Dior, it was announced late last year that Maria Grazia Chiuri had been appointed Chief Creative Officer of Fendi—the iconic Roman luxury fashion house where the designer first cut her teeth in the accessories department some decades ago. So, Chiuri's first ready-to-wear collection for the brand felt like a full-circle moment, not to mention one of the most important debuts of the season—hence a front-row peppered with celebrities such as Uma Thurman, Jessica Alba and Monica Bellucci. The resulting collection felt decidedly restrained, dominated by black dresses and tailoring, alongside pops of animal print, utilitarian khaki and yellow, as well as the house's signature fur-focussed outerwear.

Party Pants at Missoni

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Missoni might be most closely associated with the summer season, but the brand's AW26 collection proved it very much deserves a spot in your winter wardrobe, too. There were chunky knits, oversized coats, warm layers, and more season-appropriate pieces offered in the house's signature patterned fabrics—albeit decidedly more muted—but it was the so-called 'party pants' (tailored trousers jazzed up with lurex thread) that undoubtedly stole the show.