This Love Island water bottle is 100% my type on paper this Black Friday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With the latest series of Love Island postponed due to the pandemic, we’ve been trying to find ways to fill the hole its left behind. Though Love is Blind and other shows have tried to take its place, we’ve found ourselves missing it – and all the memes, of course.

That’s why when we found the show’s iconic personalised water bottles in Very’s Black Friday sale, we immediately jumped at the opportunity. Although it isn’t technically Love Island-branded merch, there’s no mistaking that it’s designed to look just like the Islanders’ bottles – and it’s over 20% off.

You can go the classic route and put your own name on it, or spin things up with a message with the retailer’s free personalisation service. (It all just has to be under 12 characters.)

Whatever you decided to put on it, it comes in the show’s distinctive fuschia cursive. The bottle is a screw top with a foldable spout and can fit up to 800ml of water.