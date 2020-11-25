I’m watching The Princess Switch on the big screen with this affordable home projector

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We’ll be the first to admit we’ve watched a lot of film and telly over these past few months.

When we spotted this powerful mini projector in Amazon’s Black Friday sales, we couldn’t resist the temptation to upgrade our home movie nights – especially since it’s a whopping 30% off at the minute.

With cinemas closed in higher tier areas, you can recreate the experience at home with the help of this handy video projector and a blank wall (or a taped up white bedsheet, if we’re getting fancy). As the festive season kicks in, curling up on the couch with mulled wine, a duvet and Netflix’s entire cheesy Christmas film selection playing is a must.

Don’t forget to queue up a string of never ending commercials, someone to kick the back of your chair and a batch of microwave popcorn for authenticity.

You can hook up anything from your laptop to your smartphone with APEMAN’s mini projector, which includes HDMI, USB, micro SD and more ports for you to get connected.

The Chromecast-supported device also has a powerful in-built speaker and supports high quality video up to 1080 HD, plus it claims to be 80% brighter than other projectors on the market.

You’ll have to act fast if you want this specific projector however, as it’s part of Amazon’s Lightning Deals – meaning that you have just a few hours left to claim it for £48.99, down from £69.99.

Don’t worry if you miss the window as there’s other projectors available – whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly one or a heavy duty LG beast.