Apple Cyber Monday, save £62 on the iPad Pro

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When it comes to treating yourself there’s something about an iPad that feels so simultaneous rewarding and inviting. So with over £62 off Apple’s latest offering this Cyber Monday we just had to share the deals we’ve found.

With offers and discounts on iPads at Amazon, Currys, Apple and more there’s never been a better time to upgrade your tech.

The first and only iPad I’ve ever owned was the original iPad mini which I haven’t updated since 2013 (no joke). I’ve got four of my favourite films on there (yes, The Grand Budapest Hotel is one of them) and (pre-Covid) I took it with me on every trip. It won’t connect to the internet and you can’t really use it for much else than for a nostalgic, small-screen, movie night.

So, I think it’s about time I updated and upgraded. At Apple, you can trade in old models for discounts off new releases. For Cyber Monday, Apple are even offering an £80 gift card for the Apple Store, free engraving and free AppleTV for a year when you shop the latest iPads. Click here to shop.

At Curry’s you can save £62.30 on the iPad Pro. With 128gb of storage their signature Liquid Retina display it’ll be a dream to watch films and catch up on emails on.

With similar savings at Amazon on the iPad Air…