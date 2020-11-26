Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re sick of getting all tangled up in your headphone cord while running, it might be time to upgrade to a pair of Apple AirPods.

These nifty wireless headphones make life so much easier (provided you don’t accidentally lose one of them) and a number of places are doing major Black Friday offers on the pricey piece of tech.

Although places like John Lewis are offering discounts on AirPods, the best places to go are actually Amazon or – if you’re trying not to give Jeff Bezos your cash – Very.

Both retailers have slashed their prices to exactly the same amount and Very’s AirPods Black Friday deal is so good that hundreds of people have bought them in the past two days according to the site.

The cheaper option is going to be the £124.99 2019 AirPods, which come with a charging case and can be seen above.

In both Very and Amazon’s sales, they’ve been slashed around £34 down from £159.

If you’re planning to use yours to well and truly drown out the world, the pricier noise cancelling versions might be a better shout (plus they’re £50 off).

The main difference between Very and Amazon’s offer however is that you don’t have to pay shipping if you decide to use Very’s Click and Collect programme; which basically means they ship your AirPods to a store near you and you just have to go pick them up.

If you have Amazon Prime though, you’ll get free shipping anyways so it’s really up to you.