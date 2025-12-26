The Most Adorable (and Underrated) Winter-Inspired Baby Names
Parents-to-be often turn to the changing seasons for unique baby name inspiration. Whether you're expecting the patter of tiny feet during the brighter Spring days or as the cosy Autumn nights draw in, there are some adorable seasonal baby names to choose from. And, if you're family is expanding over the next couple of months, there are some very cute - and underrated - winter-themed monikers.
This year, Funky Pigeon analysed UK baby name data from the Office of National Statistics to determine the most popular winter-inspired baby names in 2024. If you're looking for winter baby names for girls, you might be drawn to Ivy, Nova and Hazel, while the list of boys names includes Frank, Rowan and Gabriel. There are also some very sweet unisex names, too, like Robin, Winter and Faith.
Ready to let the winter months inspire your choice of baby name? Take a look...
Winter baby names for girls
- Ivy - a popular festive plant
- Eve - a nod to the night before Christmas
- Aurora - inspired by Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights)
- Luna - latin for moon, linked to the longer winter nights
- Mary - the mother of Jesus
- Hazel - a winter tree
- Bella - linked to Christmas bells
- Robyn - a wintery bird
- Nova - meaning 'star'
- Clara - hero of The Nutcracker
Winter baby names for boys
- Leo - a constellation seen in winter
- Jack - referring to winter folklore character, Jack Frost
- Elijah - a festive name with biblical ties
- Adam - linked to the bible
- Isaac - a biblical name linked to joy
- Rowan - a Christmas tree
- Joseph - the husband of Mary
- Frank - a nod to the gifts from the three wise men
- Jasper - one of the wise men who visited baby Jesus
- Gabriel - the angel who told Mary she was pregnant
Unisex winter baby names
- Marley - a character from A Christmas Carol
- Robin - festive birds
- Faith - often held as a key belief during the festive season
- Winter - the season
- Joy - associated with Christmas
- Heaven - linked to God and angels
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.