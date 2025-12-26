The most adorable (and underrated) winter-inspired baby names

Parents-to-be often turn to the changing seasons for unique baby name inspiration. Whether you're expecting the patter of tiny feet during the brighter Spring days or as the cosy Autumn nights draw in, there are some adorable seasonal baby names to choose from. And, if you're family is expanding over the next couple of months, there are some very cute - and underrated - winter-themed monikers.

This year, Funky Pigeon analysed UK baby name data from the Office of National Statistics to determine the most popular winter-inspired baby names in 2024. If you're looking for winter baby names for girls, you might be drawn to Ivy, Nova and Hazel, while the list of boys names includes Frank, Rowan and Gabriel. There are also some very sweet unisex names, too, like Robin, Winter and Faith.

Ready to let the winter months inspire your choice of baby name? Take a look...

Winter baby names for girls

Ivy - a popular festive plant

Eve - a nod to the night before Christmas

Aurora - inspired by Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights)

Luna - latin for moon, linked to the longer winter nights

Mary - the mother of Jesus

Hazel - a winter tree

Bella - linked to Christmas bells

Robyn - a wintery bird

Nova - meaning 'star'

Clara - hero of The Nutcracker

Winter baby names for boys

Leo - a constellation seen in winter

Jack - referring to winter folklore character, Jack Frost

Elijah - a festive name with biblical ties

Adam - linked to the bible

Isaac - a biblical name linked to joy

Rowan - a Christmas tree

Joseph - the husband of Mary

Frank - a nod to the gifts from the three wise men

Jasper - one of the wise men who visited baby Jesus

Gabriel - the angel who told Mary she was pregnant

Unisex winter baby names

Marley - a character from A Christmas Carol

Robin - festive birds

Faith - often held as a key belief during the festive season

Winter - the season

Joy - associated with Christmas

Heaven - linked to God and angels

If you're looking for a range of unique and adorable baby names, also check out the baby names that are soon to be extinct, or the most popular names of the last year for more inspiration.