The sweet and lesser-used Spring baby names that don't follow the usual floral theme
These are unique *and* adorable
If you're expecting the patter of tiny feet it's likely that you've spent hours searching for the right baby name, whether you want to revive a vintage moniker or are tempted by the 'main character energy' baby names that have emerged in recent years.
While there have been various unusual baby name trends in the last year - from food-inspired names to positive baby names - parents consistently gravitate towards nature and the seasons when it comes to inspiration for their little one. And while Spring-inspired baby names are always beautiful, they tend to lean heavily on a floral theme.
However, if you are interested in a seasonal theme but aren't so keen on flower names, personalised gift experts Getting Personal have listed some alternatives for Spring baby names that aren't just flowers - and they're so unique that they haven't been featured in the top 100 baby names for decades, too. By analysing ONS data, they were able to find out which names incorporate the trend while also retaining a sense of uniqueness.
Interested? Take a look below...
Spring baby names for girls
- Claire: popular during the 80’s and 90’s, it has a French origin meaning 'bright, clear'
- Oona: an Irish variation of Una, meaning 'lamb'
- Raine: alluding to the Spring weather, and has French origins meaning 'queen'
- May: it fell out of favour towards the end of the 20th century, but is set to make a comeback
- Gaia: a name with Greek origin meaning 'earth mother, rejoicing'
- Una: as Oona above, with an alternative spelling, this is of Latin origin meaning 'one, lamb, happy'
- Blossom: a twist on the more popular floral theme, meaning 'to bloom'
- April: another nod to the months within Spring, it also means 'to open' in Latin
- Flora: the name of the Roman goddess of flowers and spring
- Nova: dual-meaning name, being the astrological term for a star but also meaning 'new' in Latin
Spring baby names for boys
- Ryo: of Japanese origin, with multiple meanings including 'refreshing, reality'
- Aries: the astrological sign of some Spring babies, and the first star sign of the new astrological year
- Pascal: with French and English origins meaning 'of the Passover, Easter'
- Leif: this name has a natural aural association with the word 'leaf' making it a popular choice for Spring-born boys, and is also Scandinavian for 'heir, descendant'
- Arun: of Indian origin and meaning 'dawn' in Sanskrit, recognising the rich, red and earthy colours of sunrise
- Neo: meaning 'new' or 'gift' with Latin origins. It also means 'gift' in the Southern African language of Tswana
- Xavier: of Arabic Basque origin, it means 'new house' and can be used to celebrate new beginnings
- Axel: with Scandinavian origins and meaning 'father of peace' with biblical ties to Easter
- River: a baby name with nature undertones and ties, it represents the ever-flowing change and energy of life
- Robin: a bird often seen in the Spring months which also means 'bright flame'
Abby Davidson, a personalisation expert at Getting Personal said: "Spring is a season associated with renewal, growth, and freshness. Therefore, it’s only natural that names inspired by spring can symbolise new beginnings, hope, and optimism, qualities which any parent would wish for their children. Of course, spring is also known for its natural beauty but it is also generally a time of joy and happiness after the cold winter months and therefore spring names bring to mind feelings of warmth, happiness, and positivity."
What do you make of these monikers?
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Looking for a sex app? 15 best for sexual wellness and no strings hookups
Aka, the pro's top picks.
By Ally Head
-
William's 'personal matter' has set 'alarm bells ringing' according to royal expert
The Prince of Wales pulled out of an important royal event at the last minute
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Paris Fashion Week AW24: All the highlights
Très chic, indeed
By Sofia Piza
-
The baby name predictions for 2024 are here - and there are some big surprises
Cottage-core and TV characters are set to have a big influence
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The cutest Christmas-inspired baby names if you're expecting this winter
Festive and adorable
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The most beautiful and unique autumn-inspired baby names
These are just perfect!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
These vintage baby names are set to make a comeback this year
Cute *and* classic
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The Barbie movie has sparked this huge baby name trend
Parents are particularly interested in this moniker right now
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The baby name most likely to land your little one a job in television
Would you pick a baby name based on the likelihood of a particular profession?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The most popular summer-inspired baby names to add to your short list
These. Are. Adorable.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
What is the 'positive baby names' trend?
It might just inspire you if you're expecting
By Jadie Troy-Pryde