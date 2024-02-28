The sweet and lesser-used Spring baby names that don't follow the usual floral theme

If you're expecting the patter of tiny feet it's likely that you've spent hours searching for the right baby name, whether you want to revive a vintage moniker or are tempted by the 'main character energy' baby names that have emerged in recent years.

While there have been various unusual baby name trends in the last year - from food-inspired names to positive baby names - parents consistently gravitate towards nature and the seasons when it comes to inspiration for their little one. And while Spring-inspired baby names are always beautiful, they tend to lean heavily on a floral theme.

However, if you are interested in a seasonal theme but aren't so keen on flower names, personalised gift experts Getting Personal have listed some alternatives for Spring baby names that aren't just flowers - and they're so unique that they haven't been featured in the top 100 baby names for decades, too. By analysing ONS data, they were able to find out which names incorporate the trend while also retaining a sense of uniqueness.

Interested? Take a look below...

Spring baby names for girls

Claire: popular during the 80’s and 90’s, it has a French origin meaning 'bright, clear'

popular during the 80’s and 90’s, it has a French origin meaning 'bright, clear' Oona : an Irish variation of Una, meaning 'lamb'

: an Irish variation of Una, meaning 'lamb' Raine: alluding to the Spring weather, and has French origins meaning 'queen'

alluding to the Spring weather, and has French origins meaning 'queen' May: it fell out of favour towards the end of the 20th century, but is set to make a comeback

it fell out of favour towards the end of the 20th century, but is set to make a comeback Gaia: a name with Greek origin meaning 'earth mother, rejoicing'

a name with Greek origin meaning 'earth mother, rejoicing' Una: as Oona above, with an alternative spelling, this is of Latin origin meaning 'one, lamb, happy'

as Oona above, with an alternative spelling, this is of Latin origin meaning 'one, lamb, happy' Blossom: a twist on the more popular floral theme, meaning 'to bloom'

a twist on the more popular floral theme, meaning 'to bloom' April: another nod to the months within Spring, it also means 'to open' in Latin

another nod to the months within Spring, it also means 'to open' in Latin Flora: the name of the Roman goddess of flowers and spring

the name of the Roman goddess of flowers and spring Nova: dual-meaning name, being the astrological term for a star but also meaning 'new' in Latin

Spring baby names for boys

Ryo: of Japanese origin, with multiple meanings including 'refreshing, reality'

of Japanese origin, with multiple meanings including 'refreshing, reality' Aries: the astrological sign of some Spring babies, and the first star sign of the new astrological year

the astrological sign of some Spring babies, and the first star sign of the new astrological year Pascal: with French and English origins meaning 'of the Passover, Easter'

with French and English origins meaning 'of the Passover, Easter' Leif: this name has a natural aural association with the word 'leaf' making it a popular choice for Spring-born boys, and is also Scandinavian for 'heir, descendant'

this name has a natural aural association with the word 'leaf' making it a popular choice for Spring-born boys, and is also Scandinavian for 'heir, descendant' Arun: of Indian origin and meaning 'dawn' in Sanskrit, recognising the rich, red and earthy colours of sunrise

of Indian origin and meaning 'dawn' in Sanskrit, recognising the rich, red and earthy colours of sunrise Neo: meaning 'new' or 'gift' with Latin origins. It also means 'gift' in the Southern African language of Tswana

meaning 'new' or 'gift' with Latin origins. It also means 'gift' in the Southern African language of Tswana Xavier: of Arabic Basque origin, it means 'new house' and can be used to celebrate new beginnings

of Arabic Basque origin, it means 'new house' and can be used to celebrate new beginnings Axel: with Scandinavian origins and meaning 'father of peace' with biblical ties to Easter

with Scandinavian origins and meaning 'father of peace' with biblical ties to Easter River: a baby name with nature undertones and ties, it represents the ever-flowing change and energy of life

a baby name with nature undertones and ties, it represents the ever-flowing change and energy of life Robin: a bird often seen in the Spring months which also means 'bright flame'

Abby Davidson, a personalisation expert at Getting Personal said: "Spring is a season associated with renewal, growth, and freshness. Therefore, it’s only natural that names inspired by spring can symbolise new beginnings, hope, and optimism, qualities which any parent would wish for their children. Of course, spring is also known for its natural beauty but it is also generally a time of joy and happiness after the cold winter months and therefore spring names bring to mind feelings of warmth, happiness, and positivity."

What do you make of these monikers?