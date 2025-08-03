The Most Popular Baby Names From the Past Year Have Officially Been Announced
Attention future and new parents - the most popular baby names from 2024 have officially been announced. And the newly published rankings feature some serious baby moniker inspiration.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published its latest data this week, with the new figures based on nation-wide birth registration information from across the United Kingdom. And unsurprisingly the statistics have identified some major baby name trends.
The official list of 2024's most popular baby names has seen some expected moniker choices, with Muhammad, Noah and Oliver retaining their top three rankings for boys names. And Olivia, Amelia and Isla also returning to the top spots for girls names.
However, the recent rankings did see some new name trends emerge too, with Eloise, Nora, Myla, Rosa, Athena, Sara and Zoe officially entering the list for baby girls. Not to mention, Austin, Nathan, Vinnie and Yahya surfacing as new entries for boys names.
Most popular baby names for boys
- Muhammad
- Noah
- Oliver
- Arthur
- Leo
- George
- Luca
- Theodore
- Oscar
- Archie
- Jude
- Theo
- Freddie
- Henry
- Arlo
- Alfie
- Charlie
- Finley
- Albie
- Harry
- Mohammed
- Jack
- Elijah
- Rory
- Lucas
Most popular baby names for girls
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Lily
- Isla
- Ivy
- Florence
- Freya
- Poppy
- Ava
- Elsie
- Isabella
- Sofia
- Sophia
- Mia
- Maya
- Bonnie
- Phoebe
- Daisy
- Sienna
- Evelyn
- Willow
- Harper
- Charlotte
- Rosie
- Grace
The ONS data also revealed the most unusual baby names of 2024, listing the monikers for boys and girls that had been used less than five times in the past year.
Cuthbert, Crispin, Awesome and Beckham were listed among the most unusual baby names for boys in 2024. While Orchid, Poem, Sicily and Everest emerged as the most unusual baby names for girls.
Most unusual baby names for boys
- Cuthbert
- Crispin
- Awesome
- Beckham
Most unusual baby names for girls
- Orchid
- Poem
- Sicily
- Everest
Well, that's that.
Happy baby naming!
