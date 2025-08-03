The Most Popular Baby Names From the Past Year Have Officially Been Announced

(Image credit: Getty Images)
in News

Attention future and new parents - the most popular baby names from 2024 have officially been announced. And the newly published rankings feature some serious baby moniker inspiration.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published its latest data this week, with the new figures based on nation-wide birth registration information from across the United Kingdom. And unsurprisingly the statistics have identified some major baby name trends.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The official list of 2024's most popular baby names has seen some expected moniker choices, with Muhammad, Noah and Oliver retaining their top three rankings for boys names. And Olivia, Amelia and Isla also returning to the top spots for girls names.

However, the recent rankings did see some new name trends emerge too, with Eloise, Nora, Myla, Rosa, Athena, Sara and Zoe officially entering the list for baby girls. Not to mention, Austin, Nathan, Vinnie and Yahya surfacing as new entries for boys names.

Most popular baby names for boys

  1. Muhammad
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Arthur
  5. Leo
  6. George
  7. Luca
  8. Theodore
  9. Oscar
  10. Archie
  11. Jude
  12. Theo
  13. Freddie
  14. Henry
  15. Arlo
  16. Alfie
  17. Charlie
  18. Finley
  19. Albie
  20. Harry
  21. Mohammed
  22. Jack
  23. Elijah
  24. Rory
  25. Lucas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most popular baby names for girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Lily
  4. Isla
  5. Ivy
  6. Florence
  7. Freya
  8. Poppy
  9. Ava
  10. Elsie
  11. Isabella
  12. Sofia
  13. Sophia
  14. Mia
  15. Maya
  16. Bonnie
  17. Phoebe
  18. Daisy
  19. Sienna
  20. Evelyn
  21. Willow
  22. Harper
  23. Charlotte
  24. Rosie
  25. Grace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The ONS data also revealed the most unusual baby names of 2024, listing the monikers for boys and girls that had been used less than five times in the past year.

Cuthbert, Crispin, Awesome and Beckham were listed among the most unusual baby names for boys in 2024. While Orchid, Poem, Sicily and Everest emerged as the most unusual baby names for girls.

Most unusual baby names for boys

  1. Cuthbert
  2. Crispin
  3. Awesome
  4. Beckham

Most unusual baby names for girls

  1. Orchid
  2. Poem
  3. Sicily
  4. Everest

Well, that's that.

Happy baby naming!

