As a fashion editor who hates the cold, this unexpected shoe trend is how i’ll be staying chic and cosy when temperatures drop
Hello fuzzy footwear
Has anyone made it through today without making a comment about how cold it is? No, I didn’t think so. And, if you’re anything like me, your whole day has probably revolved around trying to stay warm when it feels sub zero outside. From what to eat (tomato soup and cheese on toast, for me) to what to wear (see our round up of puffer jackets), keeping cosy is pretty much my number one priority at the moment.
Yet, while I’d be most happy wrapped up in a heated slanket, when I have been brave enough to head outside, I still want to look put together (something that the slanket sadly does not afford me). Thankfully, the latest shearling footwear trend I’ve been spotting everywhere offers both style and snugness in equal measure, and so, alongside this seasons must-have shaggy coat and layers of thermals, it’s these fuzzy shoes that I’m going to be wearing all winter long.
From ballet flats to mules and loafers, this season it seems every type of shoe has been given a shearling makeover and I couldn’t be happier about it. After all, I like variety in my footwear choices and if that means I can style every outfit with a pair of cosy shearling shoes then even better. If you pressed me to pick one pair however, Age of Innocence’s shearling flats are a firm favourite offering both a fun fuzzy outer and plush inner. Paired with everything from maxi dresses to straight leg jeans and they offer a chic take on cold weather dressing.
If you want to see more, I’ve rounded up 10 of my favourite shearling shoes that are perfect for wearing all winter long. And, if shoes aren’t your style, check out our winter boot guide too for cold weather styles that give a little extra coverage.
Shop the best shearling shoes
Age of Innocence's shearling ballet flats blend practicality and style and are available in children's sizes so you can match with your little one.
Opt for warmth and polish with this pair of shearling lined kitten heels.
Take inspiration from lawyer and influencer Lisa Ing Marinelli and wear these slippers with your smartest joggers for a relaxed weekend look.
For a tougher take, Tod's chunky loafers are a smart choice.
Part of COS' Atelier collection, these ballet flats look incredibly luxe.
No need for a pedicure, pair this fuzzy Birkenstocks with cashmere socks for added cosiness.
Me+Em's shearling flats come in cream or khaki depending on your style.
Dune's leather lined clogs keep selling out so snap them up quick if you want to get your hands on them.
Whether you're staying in or heading out for brunch with friends, these shearling flats will be a talking point with friends.
Zara's fur lined flats will look great paired with straight leg jeans.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
