The uncommon baby names you're about to start hearing more often

When it comes to picking the perfect baby name, parents-to-be will often look for inspiration in lots of different places. Over the years, trends have come and go - but where do you start if you're searching for something just right?

Some like the idea of naming their little one after their favourite TV and movie characters, and 'main character energy' baby names are currently having a moment.

Others want to ensure that their little one is given a unique moniker, so looking at the most popular baby names in your town or city could also help you make the decision.

However, if you're searching for a baby name and haven't found anything you like on the luckiest baby names or scientifically 'beautiful' baby names lists, then you might want to consider picking a moniker that isn't very common at the moment.

Insurance agency Protectivity analysed data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) to find out which baby names you are less likely to hear. By looking at the names which rank 90th to 100th in popularity, they found that the most uncommon baby names could inspire a unique moniker for your little one.

When it comes to baby names for girls, Sara, Beatrice and Lara just make the top 100, while Myles, Nathan and Tobias are the last few boys names in the list.

Take a look at both lists in full...

Uncommon baby names

Uncommon baby names for girls

Sara Beatrice Lara Anna Lilly Holly Clara Elodie Jasmine Eden

Uncommon baby names for boys

Myles Nathan Tobias Jackson Ollie Harvey Yusef Rupert Charles Kai

While they are undoubtedly popular baby names - they made it into the top 100 list after all! - they fall towards the end, meaning that if you're hoping to find a baby name which is unique but also trendy, then these lists might just help you make your mind up.

Would you pick one of these names for your little one?