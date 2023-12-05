I've found some chic snow boots for your next winter holiday
Chic and warm
I know the words 'snow boots' and 'chic' don't often get used in the same sentence, but trust me when I tell you I've found some seriously stylish ones for you.
Whether you're staying in the UK this winter or heading on a skiing holiday (in which case you might want to shop my ski wear and ski jackets edits), you'll very likely need a pair of snow boots to navigate the icy pavements or slopes in at some point. And they might as well be pretty.
But do not be fooled, that doesn't mean you have to compromise on comfort or technology. My edit of snow boots includes styles made with a plethora of fabrics and materials that will keep your feet warm, dry and with a good grip to avoid any falls.
There are plenty of options no matter your budget. You can go down the designer route and invest in some gorgeous trend-led yet practical styles from the likes of IKKS, Balenciaga or Moncler.
Somewhere in the middle, UGG and Moon Boots serve up some iconic, retro-inspired designs. If you don't want to spend much more than £100, look to performance brands like Quechua and Navitas, and I've found some great styles by Timberland and Sorel in the sale as well.
Keep scrolling to shop my edit of chic yet practical snow boots.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
