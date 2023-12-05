I've found some chic snow boots for your next winter holiday

I know the words 'snow boots' and 'chic' don't often get used in the same sentence, but trust me when I tell you I've found some seriously stylish ones for you.

Whether you're staying in the UK this winter or heading on a skiing holiday (in which case you might want to shop my ski wear and ski jackets edits), you'll very likely need a pair of snow boots to navigate the icy pavements or slopes in at some point. And they might as well be pretty.

But do not be fooled, that doesn't mean you have to compromise on comfort or technology. My edit of snow boots includes styles made with a plethora of fabrics and materials that will keep your feet warm, dry and with a good grip to avoid any falls.

There are plenty of options no matter your budget. You can go down the designer route and invest in some gorgeous trend-led yet practical styles from the likes of IKKS, Balenciaga or Moncler.

Somewhere in the middle, UGG and Moon Boots serve up some iconic, retro-inspired designs. If you don't want to spend much more than £100, look to performance brands like Quechua and Navitas, and I've found some great styles by Timberland and Sorel in the sale as well.

Keep scrolling to shop my edit of chic yet practical snow boots.

Women’s black INUIKII x IKKS suede fleece-lined boots £355 at IKKS

Women's Winter Moc Zero Tall X Sweaty Betty £120 at Merrell

QUECHUA waterproof snow hiking boots £19.99 at Decathlon

NAVITAS Polar Tec Fleece Boots £64.99 at Decathlon

Moon Boots Icon snow boots £170 at Farfetch

BOGNER La Plagne logo-print rubber-trimmed shell snow boots £116 at Net-A-Porter