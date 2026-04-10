Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Details Have Been ‘Revealed’

Page Six has reported that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have sent out their 'save the date' invitations, revealing their wedding date and location.

According to the outlet, the A-list couple will marry in New York City on Friday 3 July 2026.

This date holds particular significance, falling the day before America's Independence Day, with 2026 marking its 250th anniversary.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple of 2026, with the Opalite singer and NFL star announcing their engagement last year.

And with the A-list couple's highly-anticipated nuptials widely believed to be taking place this summer, reports and theories around their wedding plans have been dominating the headlines.

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Excitement reached its peak this week as Page Six reported that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding details had finally been "revealed," with the couple reportedly sending out their "save the date" invitations.

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And according to the sources, the ceremony will be taking place on Friday 3 July in New York City.

This new development comes as a surprise to fans, with it previously believed that Swift would wed Kelce at her 11,000-square-foot Rhode Island home.

However, Page Six alleged that the couple had opted to move their wedding from Rhode Island to New York in order to accommodate more guests.

Swift has previously confirmed that the couple is planning a "big wedding," with Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran and even the Prince and Princess of Wales predicted to receive an invitation.

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It was also previously believed that Swift and Kelce's wedding date would be Saturday 13 June 2026, with fans and followers voicing their surprise at the new reports. However, this too makes a lot more sense on closer inspection.

Swift and Kelce's reported 3 July wedding date falls the day before America's Independence Day, which is known to be one of the Father Figure singer's favourite holidays, with her previously famed for holding annual weekend-long parties over the date.

Not to mention, 4 July 2026 falls on America's 250th anniversary, making it a particularly big celebration.

Well, this is exciting.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.