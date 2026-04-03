Sources Weighed In on Taylor Swift’s Star-Studded Hen Party – and It Sounds Major

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been front and centre in 2026, with their highly-anticipated nuptials dominating the headlines.

The Opalite singer and Kansas City Chiefs star announced their engagement in August 2025. And with their wedding rumoured to be taking place this year, details from the location to the celebrity guest list have been going viral.

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It was Taylor Swift's upcoming hen party that got the world talking this week, as sources weighed in on the star-studded Bachelorette plans. And judging by the reports, it looks set to be A-list.

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According to sources via Us Weekly, the attendees will reportedly include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Kelce, Brittany Mahomes, Abigail Anderson and Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, who are apparently all "planning something special for Taylor ahead of her big day."

In fact, insiders told the publication that there might have to be more than one trip "so all of her closest friends can be there."

"There could be multiple getaways, and they all will be extremely private, with just Taylor and her close girlfriends," sources reported to Us Weekly, listing New York, Nashville and the Bahamas as the likely destinations.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is not the first report around Swift's hen party, with sources telling The Sun last year that Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez were organising at least three or four girls’ trips or bachelorette-style getaways" to mark the occasion.

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"The goal is to have fun, spend weekends together, and enjoy the process while also working on the planning in beautiful locations where they can relax, celebrate, and bond," the source reported.

"The bridesmaids have been talking for the past two weeks, several times a week, whether on the phone, through texts, FaceTime, or Zoom. Their commitment is incredibly solid, and the excitement is massive. It’s a truly fun experience for everyone already involved."

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"Everyone’s scattered across the world," Swift has previously explained of her friendship group to Emma Bunton during her 2025 appearance on Heart Radio.

"You would think that I had been the type of person who would’ve obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person, so I haven’t actually even thought about [it]."

Well, this is exciting.

We will continue to update this story.