The Special Meaning Behind Taylor Swift’s ‘Opalite’ Music Video

Taylor Swift continues to make headlines, with the 36-year-old releasing her highly-anticipated Opalite music video this weekend.

The popular track features on Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, with the singer promoting the release on The Graham Norton Show in 2025.

Joining her on Graham Norton's sofa during the popular episode were actors Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith, as well as musician Lewis Capaldi.

And in a special twist, Swift reunited all seven of them in her new Opalite music video, explaining in a now-viral Instagram post that she came up with the idea whilst filming the chat show.

"My favorite part about writing is that first spark of an idea. It can happen at any time, for any reason," Swift wrote in a lengthy statement. "The idea for the Opalite music video crash landed into my imagination when I was doing promo for The Life of a Showgirl.

"I was a guest on one of my favorite shows, The Graham Norton Show," she continued. "For those of you who aren’t familiar, it’s a UK late night show where Graham Norton (the insanely charismatic and lovable host) invites a random group of actors, entertainers, musicians, etc to be on his show and we all sit there and chat like it’s a dinner party. They even serve wine.

"Anyway. I remember thinking I got ridiculously lucky with the group I was paired with," Swift added. "Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Lewis Capaldi. All people whose work I’ve admired from afar."

"When we were all talking during the broadcast, Domhnall made a light hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos. He’s Irish! He was joking! Except that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an *idea*. And so a week later he received an email script I’d written for the Opalite video, where he was playing the starring role.

"I had this thought that it would be wild if all of our fellow guests on the Graham Norton show that night, including Graham himself, could be a part of it too," she continued. "Like a school group project but for adults and it isn’t mandatory. To my delight, everyone from the show made the effort to time travel back to the 90’s with us and help with this video.

"I had more fun than I ever imagined - Made new friends, metaphors, and fashion choices," Swift later concluded. "It was an absolute thrill to create this story and these characters. Shot on film."

Taylor Swift's Opalite music video is out now on Spotify and Apple Music.