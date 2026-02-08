Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced That the Opalite Music Video Features a Major Easter Egg

Taylor Swift has been front and centre this weekend, with the 36-year-old releasing her highly-anticipated music video for Opalite.

The popular track is the third from Swift's recent The Life of a Showgirl album, which the singer famously appeared on The Graham Norton show to promote in 2025.

And in a surprise twist, her new music video pays homage to the experience, featuring cameos from fellow interviewees Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lewis Capaldi and host Graham Norton himself.

"When we were all talking during the broadcast, Domhnall made a light hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos," Swift recalled when announcing Opalite's video release. "He’s Irish! He was joking! Except that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an *idea*. And so a week later he received an email script I’d written for the Opalite video, where he was playing the starring role.

"I had this thought that it would be wild if all of our fellow guests on the Graham Norton show that night, including Graham himself, could be a part of it too," she continued. "Like a school group project but for adults and it isn’t mandatory. To my delight, everyone from the show made the effort to time travel back to the 90’s with us and help with this video.

The star-studded video for Opalite has already gone viral. And with Taylor Swift renowned for hiding secret messages in her music, her fans are convinced that the new release features a major 'Easter egg' about what's to come.

The Easter egg in question? The next song from The Life of a Showgirl to be made into a music video, with fans spotting references to Father Figure, Swift's fourth track on the album.

This was especially the case in one 90s scene, with a Faith vinyl and two posters on the wall of George Michael, with the singer renowned for his 1987 song Father Figure.

In fact, Swift has even stressed his influence on her 2025 track, crediting the late singer as a co-writer.

The Father Figure theory has unsurprisingly gone viral, with Swifties even believing that we could have a release date, due to a close-up shot of a clock, with the hands facing 7 and 11.

This, fans believe, could signify a Saturday 11 July release date. Or if 7.55pm is reinterpreted as five to eight, it could signify a release date for Friday 8 May.

Well, this is exciting.

Taylor Swift's Opalite music video is out now on Spotify and Apple Music.