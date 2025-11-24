Here’s the Latest Update on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Plans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple of 2025, with the A-listers announcing their highly-anticipated engagement in August.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read their joint statement on Instagram, raking in 38 million likes.

And with the news going viral, details around the pop singer and NFL star's nuptials, from the star-studded guest list to the rumoured location, are still all anyone can talk about.

Many of the couple's A-list friends are expected to be in attendance, including Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran, with even the Prince and Princess of Wales predicted to receive an invite.

And with Swift herself confirming that it would be a big wedding, there have been questions as to the location.

Destination options like Italy have reportedly been in consideration, but according to The US Sun, Swift's Rhode Island mansion is now the most likely option.

The 11,000-square-foot mansion features eight bedrooms, a large swimming pool and a private beach, with Swift hosting her traditional 4th July parties at the property in the past.

And while neither Swift nor Kelce have confirmed the rumours that they will be getting married there, the 35-year-old is reportedly commissioning a full-scale $1.2 million garden renovation.

Furthermore, the details of the gardening project are reportedly being kept a secret, adding weight to the rumours that it is linked to their highly-anticipated nuptials.

"Taylor dreams of being fully surrounded by flowers," a source told the publication, "making her teenage dream of marrying in a sea of flowers come true."

This will reportedly feature "arrangements of white, purple, and pink orchids, plus blue, white, and pink hydrangeas, and peonies in pink, white, and red tones," with Swift allegedly wanting "the entire celebration to feel like a wave of flowers."

Well, this is exciting.

We will continue to update this story.