Taylor Swift's sweet words about Travis Kelce are going viral

Taylor Swift is the most talked-about woman in the world, and from her record-breaking Eras tour to her viral statement officially endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election, she never fails to make headlines.

It was the MTV Video Music Awards that made Swift news this week, as the 34-year-old singer broke history with her Tortured Poets Department album.

Yes, taking home a whopping seven gongs on Thursday, Swift is now the proud owner of 30 VMA awards - becoming the most-decorated solo artist of all time.

As Swift took to the stage to receive her award for 'Fortnight', her 2024 track with Post Malone, she made a rare comment about her boyfriend NFL star Travis Kelce.

Opening up about Kelce's support while she was filming the collaboration, Swift recalled: "When I'd finish a take, and I'd say cut, and we'd be done with that take, I'd always just hear someone like cheering and like 'woo' from across the studio. And that one person was my boyfriend Travis."

Going on to praise her boyfriend in her now viral speech, she continued: "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelce has also spoken publicly about Swift in the past, praising his girlfriend in an interview with the WSJ Magazine.

“I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them,” Kelce reflected in the interview. “I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.

“I’ve never been a man of words, [but] being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been fucking mind-blowing. I’m learning every day."

Well, this is lovely.