Fans Are Convinced These Interestingly Titled Taylor Swift Songs Are Actually About Blake Lively

Taylor Swift is one of the most talked-about people in the world, returning to the spotlight this week to announce the release of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The 35-year-old broke the news during a recent appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, with her 12th studio album set for release on October 3rd.

It is the track list that has made the most headlines however, with Swift announcing the names of her upcoming songs in advance. And with the titular track featuring a collaboration with close friend Sabrina Carpenter, the details have unsurprisingly gone viral.

The Life of a Showgirl track list

The Fate of Ophelia Elizabeth Taylor Opalite Father Figure Eldest Daughter Ruin the Friendship Actually Romantic Wi$h Li$t Wood Cancelled! Honey The Life of a Showgirl featuring Sabrina Carpenter

It is two tracks in particular that have made the most headlines, with fans theorising that they could be about Swift's friendship with Blake Lively.

The longtime friends have endured a difficult year for their relationship, after Swift was implicated in the ongoing legal battle between Lively and her It Ends With Us director, Justin Baldoni.

Swift was referenced in Baldoni's legal complaint as Lively's "mega celebrity friend" and one of her "most trusted partners", and was even subpoenaed and summoned to court as a result.

Swift's representatives have criticised her implication, calling out Baldoni's team for pulling her name in for "tabloid clickbait". And while Swift's subpoena has since been dropped, Baldoni's legal team has been granted access to Swift's personal text messages as part of the ongoing legal battle.

This move has been criticised by both Swift and Lively's legal teams. And while neither has commented on the state of their friendship, sources have reported that the legal drama and intense media scrutiny has had a major impact.

"Their friendship has halted," a source reported to PEOPLE earlier this year, amid reports that the A-list friends were taking some time apart.

Swift's upcoming track 'Ruin the Friendship' has therefore added to theories, with fans believing the song to be about the change in their relationship. Not to mention, another upcoming track, 'Cancelled!', which Swifties believe could allude to the ongoing drama and media storm that has surrounded the case.

The Life of a Showgirl is available to pre-order now, set for release on 3 October 2025.