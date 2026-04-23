Is It a Wedding, Or a Brand Campaign?

“I want nothing more than for the bride—my friend—to be happy, but the thought of messing this up is keeping me awake at night,” says *Carla, a thirty-something content creator tasked with turning her friend’s wedding footage into a suite of reels and carousel posts she hopes will jump-start her influencer career.

What began as a single two-minute video quickly snowballed into two five-minute edits, then five to ten additional reels. “She asked me to give this to her as my wedding gift,” Carla says—on top of travelling and spending more than £1,000 to attend.

Carla is far from alone. Increasingly, the role of wedding guest comes with an unspoken add-on: content production. “Guests are now part of the content engine,” says Reneille Velez, founder of Gian Events, a luxury event planning and travel design agency. “There’s an immediate reaction of ‘I have to post this’ before the moment even settles.”

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The spectacle shows no sign of slowing. Reports from the Italian press suggest that Dua Lipa is set to marry in Palermo, with talk of private jets ferrying in celebrity guests and local officials already angling for a role in the festivities. La Repubblica has dubbed it “the wedding of the year,” and a local mayor has reportedly offered the couple the (free) use of a small village for their honeymoon.

The role of wedding guest now comes with an unspoken add-on: content production.

The blurring of celebration and content creation isn’t limited to guests, either. Just last week, Binky Felstead faced criticism after an illustrator claimed she’d been asked to create wedding designs free of charge in exchange for “exposure” on social media. In today’s frenzied wedding economy, worth a cool £14.7 billion annually in the UK alone, visibility is increasingly positioned as currency.

Perhaps no clearer example of this is the 2022 Dolce & Gabbana–branded nuptials of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker—a trilogy of ceremonies staged across Nevada, California and the Italian Riviera. And yet even the Kardashians weren’t the first at this game. When Victoria and David Beckham sold exclusive rights to their wedding photos for £1 million, the hoopla was tightly controlled, professionally produced, and highly lucrative. Today, that process has filtered down; only now, the production is decentralised, and often unpaid.​

You don’t need a fashion house or a magazine deal to produce a wedding that looks like a campaign. You just need a camera roll, a content plan, and a guest list happy, or at least, willing to play along.

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And increasingly, that’s exactly what a wedding demands.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at their Italian wedding in Portofino. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Even the timeline of the day can start to resemble a shot list. “Couples are thinking about angles, lighting, and timing in a way that mirrors a production set,” Velez adds. “Moments become scenes.” QR-code platforms allow guests to upload photos in real time to shared galleries, while hired content creators capture behind-the-scenes footage designed for immediate posting. “A wedding is no longer just a private celebration—it’s a visual experience designed to be shared,” says planner Victoria Morris.

“I’m always happy to take photos,” Carla says. “But being in charge of the wedding video—and the edits—is very stressful.” It’s a dynamic many millennial women will recognise: somewhere between guest, bridesmaid, and unpaid production manager.

Weddings have always had a fairly performative element, cycling through the same acts: the aisle walk, the first dance, the cake-cutting. But increasingly, they’re being produced like campaigns, complete with creative direction, visual strategy, and built-in distribution.

We’re seeing a lot of brides using a ‘will it go viral?’ mindset. Leila Lewis, Founder of wedding PR agency, Be Inspired

The numbers only partially capture it. According to Hitched, 7% of UK couples now hire a dedicated content creator, while nearly a third spend over 18 months planning their weddings. Guests, too, are part of the equation: the average attendee takes 167 photos, with more than half admitting they’ve missed key moments while trying to capture them. According to research from Three, 43% of Gen Z say they are creating content to boost their own social media presence.

“I was at a wedding recently and couldn’t believe that more than one guest used it as a backdrop for their own content,” says *Emma, 27. “I checked their accounts afterwards, and there was no mention of the bride and groom; it was as if they were there just to get content.” Another guest recalls bridesmaids changing out of gowns—paid for by the bride’s family—to take their own photos under the flower arch. I appreciate a photo op as much as the next Millennial, but is this really how we want to be treating our friends?

Whether we like it or not, the reality is that most modern weddings have expanded beyond the day; it lives on feeds, in reels, and across group chats, like one long, ongoing piece of content.

The word ‘editorial’ comes up constantly. Cat da Silva, The Bridal Edition

Outfit changes are increasingly common, with some brides opting for multiple looks across the day to create distinct visual moments. “The word ‘editorial’ comes up constantly,” says Cat da Silva of The Bridal Edition. “Brides are thinking about how their wedding looks come together cohesively in the content they’re planning to capture and share.”

“We’re seeing a lot of brides using a ‘will it go viral?’ mindset,” says Leila Lewis, a wedding PR who works with content creators, pointing to the rise of photo booths, backdrops, customised “merch” and late-night fireworks; moments designed to generate content. It’s not enough to host a wedding; couples are expected to set a scene.

Katherine Rose Woller was 32 when she called off her wedding just weeks before the ceremony. “On social media, everything looked perfect,” she recalls. “But underneath it, the weight of expectations was pushing me toward something I didn’t actually want.” What began as a personal commitment had, she says, started to feel more like “a content production” she was responsible for.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez’s 2018 wedding—complete with custom Dior gowns, sponsored flights with branded merchandise, and a carnival-themed, influencer-heavy reception—reportedly generated $5.2 million in media impact value. (Image credit: Jacopo Raule via Getty Images)

But while the results can be visually spectacular, the line between sophistication and performance can blur, leaving guests feeling like unpaid stagehands. Who here hasn’t at one time or another been tasked with corralling drunk guests to visit the Polaroid station or make use of the artfully displayed disposable cameras?

“When a bride chooses her look based on how it will photograph, rather than how it makes her feel, something gets lost,” says Megan of Grace Loves Lace. “The content captures the moment, but it can’t capture what it felt like.”

That tension can course through the entire day’s or days' event. Guests document rather than experience; the couple anticipates the audience—the ones present and the more still who’ll only experience it through other people’s content. Vendors have to navigate the competing priorities of creating an experience and also capturing it.

Photographer Libby Clark has seen ceremonies delayed so vendors can film content. “Everyone wants their 15 seconds of Reel,” she says, “but it can come at the couple’s expense.”

The modern wedding may only be experienced once in real time, but it can be replayed endlessly—and increasingly, the second version shapes the first. It’s still a wedding, it just comes with a content strategy.