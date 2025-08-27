The Sweet Detail You Missed From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement Announcement

After months of speculation, the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement rumours are officially no longer rumours. In a sweet Instagram post shared yesterday, the couple confirmed that they're engaged after two years of dating, writing alongside a series of cute photos: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Naturally, Swifties across the globe have been analysing every last detail of the photos looking for some of Taylor's infamous easter eggs. While many have been admiring the popstar's vintage-inspired ring (which is reportedly worth an estimated $1 million), others have linked the enchanted flower garden imagery to her early music; the video for Love Story famously sees her running through the forest while she sings about sneaking into the garden to meet her lover, while on fan on X noted parallels between the engagement pics and the Lover photoshoot.

However, there's a couple of very sweet details in Taylor and Travis' engagement announcement that many missed in the excitement to find and decode all the hidden meanings. While the caption appears to be a nod to songs from her most recent album The Tortured Poet's Department (for the uninitiated, The Alchemy and So High School are both littered to references to their careers), the couple also included the firecracker emoji.

Taylor and Travis have made a play with the dynamite symbol as a nod to their names, 'T and T', and the singer also wore a 'TNT' bracelet to one of Travis' games last year. Adorable. But there's another Taylor Swift easter egg in her engagement announcement because really, why wouldn't there be? Fans know that Taylor has an affinity for the number 13, and it actually turned up in several ways when she announced her engagement to Travis. Not only did she share the news at 1pm EST - technically the thirteenth hour of the day - but the news came on 26th August. And what does 13+13=? That's right - 26.

Coincidence? Well, as Swifties know by now, probably not.

Congratulations to Taylor and Travis!