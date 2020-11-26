Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

One simply must have the best stationery to write on if one is to address the nation. Stationery brand Smythson has long been a go-to for the Royal Family, dating all the way back to the 1890s when Queen Victoria first fell in love with their monogrammed notebooks.

Since then, the brand has been issued numerous Royal Warrants and supply stationery to the likes of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.

This Black Friday, Smythson’s stylish leather-bound books are being discounted by as much as 40%. You can even get your name or a little message embossed for an extra charge.

Simple yet sophisticated, the leather notebooks also features pages which have been edged with gold for a more luxurious feel.

Even Kate Middleton has been seen carrying the brand’s chic notebooks. According to Finding Freedom, a biography about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Kate’s Smythson was actually a birthday gift from Meghan Markle.

Whether you know a writer in the family who would love one of these personalised beauties for Christmas or need something to write the shopping list in, Smythson has kickstarted their sales early and their offers are available now.