Zendaya responded to Tom Holland engagement speculation in the funniest way

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the most popular celebrity couples, and for good reason. The pair are individual powerhouses with some of the biggest films and TV shows to their names (ahem, Euphoria and Spider Man), but they've also garnered enormous followings on social media thanks to their funny viral videos and cute comments.

The pair met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, and while the dating rumours swirled for a good few years they declined to comment on the speculation and were reportedly dating other people. However, in 2021, photographs of Tom and Zendaya kissing went viral and it was finally official.

The couple are notoriously private about their relationship but have opened up a handful of times over last couple of years, with Tom simply stating this summer during an interview: "I'm happy and in love."

But Zendaya was forced to respond to rumours that the pair are engaged when eagle-eyed fans were convinced that they had spotted a clue in her recent photos.

The actor shared a picture of her outfit on Instagram this weekend, where she was casually dressed in a t-shirt and a baseball cap. However, it was the large ring on her finger that piqued the interested of her fans, with some assuming it was a subtle nod to the pair's engagement.

(Image credit: Instagram / Zendaya)

Immediately, her followers began to question whether or not Zendaya and Tom were engaged - but she was very quick to respond to the growing speculation in a video, and her reaction is hilarious.

Laughing as she was filming, she said to the camera: "I can’t post anything, you guys. I posted it for my hat."

Zendaya on Instagram Stories 😭 pic.twitter.com/5j4yboMhamSeptember 22, 2023 See more

She continued: "Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that’s how I would drop the news? You think? Like, what?"

So there you have it!