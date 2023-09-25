Zendaya responded to Tom Holland engagement speculation in the funniest way
Brilliant.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the most popular celebrity couples, and for good reason. The pair are individual powerhouses with some of the biggest films and TV shows to their names (ahem, Euphoria and Spider Man), but they've also garnered enormous followings on social media thanks to their funny viral videos and cute comments.
The pair met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, and while the dating rumours swirled for a good few years they declined to comment on the speculation and were reportedly dating other people. However, in 2021, photographs of Tom and Zendaya kissing went viral and it was finally official.
The couple are notoriously private about their relationship but have opened up a handful of times over last couple of years, with Tom simply stating this summer during an interview: "I'm happy and in love."
But Zendaya was forced to respond to rumours that the pair are engaged when eagle-eyed fans were convinced that they had spotted a clue in her recent photos.
The actor shared a picture of her outfit on Instagram this weekend, where she was casually dressed in a t-shirt and a baseball cap. However, it was the large ring on her finger that piqued the interested of her fans, with some assuming it was a subtle nod to the pair's engagement.
Immediately, her followers began to question whether or not Zendaya and Tom were engaged - but she was very quick to respond to the growing speculation in a video, and her reaction is hilarious.
Laughing as she was filming, she said to the camera: "I can’t post anything, you guys. I posted it for my hat."
Zendaya on Instagram Stories 😭 pic.twitter.com/5j4yboMhamSeptember 22, 2023
She continued: "Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that’s how I would drop the news? You think? Like, what?"
So there you have it!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Taylor Swift cheering on Travis Kelce with his mum is the most wholesome thing
Both fandoms are absolutely loving this
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
One royal beauty rule seems to get broken a lot—here's 10 times we've been happy about it
Kate, Diana and Meghan have all been known to break it
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Eager to try a new workout plan but never stuck to one before? This is the best to try, according to top PT's
A mix of strength training, cardio, and recovery, too.
By Ally Head
-
Tom Holland opens up about feeling 'obsessed' with alcohol and why he's thankful for his sobriety
"I started to really worry that maybe I had an alcohol problem."
By Maisie Bovingdon