Zendaya just made a rare comment about her relationship with Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of our favourite Hollywood couples. Although the pair tend to keep their relationship relatively private, Zendaya just gave us a rare insight during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Walking the red carpet at Euphoria‘s For Your Consideration event on Wednesday, the star spoke about what Tom Holland’s support means to her.

“It’s great to have that support and that love around you, because you need that,” Zendaya said, referring to having Holland help her break away from playing such a heavy role in the hit American teen drama series. “This isn’t an easy job so it’s good to have that to free you up from it every now and then.”

In the show, Zendaya plays the role of Rue, a student struggling to stay clean after getting out of rehab. The star also addressed when the next season of Euphoria could be released. Asked if it wouldn’t be till 2024, Zendaya said, “I think that might be true. I honestly don’t know, there’s some executives that know better than me, you might want to ask them.”

The actress looked as stylish as ever for her red carpet appearance, wearing a chic grey suit by Fear Of God. Zendaya paired the smart ensemble with Christian Louboutin’s ‘Kate’ pumps and sparkling Bulgari jewellery. Tom Holland was not present at the event, but we love that Zendaya wasn’t afraid to open up about their relationship.

The couple met back in 2016 while filming for Spider-Man: Homecoming, and although the pair have not confirmed when they started dating, they were spotted sharing a kiss in Holland’s car back in 2021. Since then, they have made numerous public appearances together, and seem to be going from strength to strength.

We can’t wait to see more of the beautiful couple in the future!