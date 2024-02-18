Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, with legions of fans following their relationship.

The notoriously private duo met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, and have been dating since 2021. But despite being in a relationship for the past three years, both Zendaya and Tom have said very little about each other in public.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” Holland explained to the Hollywood Reporter in July 2023. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

This past few months however, Holland, 27, seems to have been more vocal, opening up about their relationship in an effort to put to bed rumours of their break up, and telling TMZ that it absolutely was not the case.

This week, the couple attended the Dune after party hand in hand, sending the clear message that their relationship is very much on. And just last month, the actor made a rare admission about their relationship at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards when asked if he watches his own work.

“Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again,” Tom Holland explained in the red carpet interview with Extra. “I love those movies, and I love savouring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it's so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”

He continued: “I wouldn't be the man I am today without that job and I'm so grateful and excited for the future and what it might hold.”

Well, this is lovely.

