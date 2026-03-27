Why Zendaya Is ‘Disappearing’ From Public Life After 2026

Zendaya has confirmed that she will be "disappearing for a little bit" after her busy 2026, with the 29-year-old starring in four films and a TV show this year.

The actress will be starring in The Drama, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three and Euphoria season three between April and December.

"I just hope people don't get sick of me," Zendaya recently stated. "Because I'll tell you what, after this, I'm disappearing for a little bit. I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit."

Zendaya is one of the most talked-about people in the world. And from her multiple upcoming projects to her relationship with Tom Holland, attention around the star has officially reached its peak in 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 29-year-old actress is set to star in four major cinematic releases this year. The first of which airs next month, with Zendaya starring alongside Robert Pattinson in A24's The Drama, coming to cinemas in early April.

Next, she will star in Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated blockbuster, The Odyssey, in July, before the long-awaited release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day later that month, co-starring in both with partner Tom Holland. And wrapping up her year, she will also be appearing in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, hitting cinemas on 18 December.

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Not to mention, her TV work, returning to the lead of HBO's Euphoria, with season three set for release this Spring.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In short, 2026 is set to see Zendaya be front and centre. And coupled with the interest around her relationship with Tom Holland this year, with the internet convinced that they have tied the knot in secret, she is firmly in the spotlight.

This is something the actress spoke out about this week, revealing that she plans to "disappear for a little bit" from public life after her unprecedentedly high profile year.

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Zendaya's now-viral comments came about during her recent appearance on Fandango's Big Ticket with the cast of The Drama, after the host referred to Zendaya's busy 2026, calling it the "year of Z".

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"I just hope people don't get sick of me and I appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies, supports my career in any kind of way," she explained. "I’m deeply appreciative."

"I just hope you guys don't get sick of me this year," she continued. "Because I'll tell you what, after this, I'm disappearing for a little bit. I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit."

We will continue to update this story.