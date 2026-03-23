Why Insiders Claim That a Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Engagement Could Happen This Year

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet continue to make headlines, with the notoriously private A-list couple being front and centre over awards season.

And from the Marty Supreme actor's controversial statement about the arts and subsequent backlash, to their multiple joint red carpet appearances, the couple has been particularly in the spotlight.

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It is their relationship that gets the world talking the most, with the beauty founder, 28, and the Call Me By Your Name star, 30, dating since April 2023.

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And three years into their romance, the couple is said to be "very serious and committed to each other".

Sources even reported this week that there have been major conversations about their future behind closed doors, with Jenner and Chalamet in complete agreement about marriage and children.

"Their relationship is very strong and they have a good rhythm going," an insider recently explained via Us Weekly.

"[They have] definitely had a lot of real conversations about their future and what they both want," the source continued, adding: "They’re not rushing into marriage, but they’re totally aligned and have even talked about getting engaged this year.”

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"Kylie really wants another baby and has been open about the fact that she doesn’t feel like she needs to be married to do that," the insider continued. "They’re both on the same page about wanting a kid together."

"Timothée never thought about starting a family until he met Kylie," the source reported. "[While] Kylie feels she was meant to be a mom and would do it over and over again."

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This comes after Jenner's own admission about wanting more children, with the reality star confirming that she would like to grow her family in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

Jenner is already a mother of two, sharing eight-year-old daughter Stormi and four-year-old son Aire with her ex Travis Scott.

"In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids [and] enjoying my kids," Jenner explained. "And then…I do want to have more kids.”

And when Chalamet was asked about fatherhood in a 2025 interview with Vogue, the actor responded: "That could be on the radar.”

Well, this is exciting.

We will continue to update this story.