It’s been four long years since Euphoria wrapped, so with season three set to air on HBO very soon it’s understandable that things are going to look a little different this time around. Aside from the obvious fact that they’re not in East Highland High School anymore, the cast list for season 3 is missing some huge names and key characters that we grew to adore. Returning to a much-loved show can be a risk for some actors, especially as so many Euphoria stars' careers have skyrocketed since the show first aired. There’s also been the heartbreaking deaths of Angus Cloud, who played Fez, and Eric Danes, who played Nate’s father Cal Jacobs.

In 2024, HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys spoke to Variety about the prospect of Euphoria season three looking very different to previous seasons, even though it'll feature "the same core cast" (plus some new - but familiar - faces). So far, we know that Zendaya is returning as Rue, Sydney Sweeney is back as Cassie, Jacob Elordi is reprising his role as Nate, and Hunter Schafer will return to play Jules.

Storm Reid (Gia) and Barbie Ferreira (Kat) were notably absent from the list, though Reid revealed in November 2024 that she wouldn't be back, and Ferreira also said she left the series for good in 2022, stating that it was a mutual decision to end Kat’s story. Despite fans' hopes that they may make a surprise appearance, it's looking unlikely.

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H2: Who is returning to Euphoria season three?

Zendaya as Rue Bennett

(Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved.)

Zendaya was Emmy-nominated not once but twice for her portrayal of Rue, winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in both 2020 and 2022. Given that she is also listed as an executive producer on the show, it makes it impossible to imagine Euphoria without her. Luckily, she’s back for season 3 and by the looks of the trailers, Rue is still very much at the centre of the chaos.

Speaking about Rue's upcoming storylines, Zendaya touched upon the five year 'time jump', joking that there is 'only so much high school drama you can deal with'. Speaking on Entertainment Weekly’s The Award podcast, she said: "It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have, and who they become in a much bigger world. I’ll be interested to see what happens too."

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn

(Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. )

Hunter Schafer will be returning to her role as Jules in season 3, where it's been teased she'll be exploring two new storylines: life as a 'sugar baby', and navigating her studies art school.

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard

(Image credit: © 2022 Warner Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.)

If you thought Sydney’s character Cassie was controversial in the first two seasons, she’s 'even worse' in season three, apparently. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, Sydney explained that 'Cassie is crazy' this time around, and teased that she is 'unhinged'. However, Sydney did add that she's ultimately on a path to 'self discovery'. Plus, Cassie is planning her wedding to Nate and she also appears to be an adult content creator these days.

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Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

(Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Jacob Elordi has been booked and busy in recent years, starring in the likes of Wuthering Heights and Frankenstein to name a few. But he did have time to return to Euphoria as Nate, promising that his character is 'nicer' than before.

Even though fans will be pleased to see Nate return, Jacob himself seemed a little wary about coming back after a long break. In an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow for Variety’s Actors on Actors, he expressed a little doubt saying: "Whether it works or not, I don’t know. There’s a chance that what we've done — what I’ve done — is not good. I'm not sure."

In the trailer, we see Nate and Cassie plan their wedding - but he seems less than thrilled about Cassie’s new choice of career. In the trailer, he's heard seething: "I work all day and my bride-to-be is spread eagled on the internet."

Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez

(Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved.)

Breathe a big sigh of relief, as Maddy and her flawless outfits are back for season three. Hurrah! Arguably the most ‘successful’ four years later, Maddy is working in Hollywood as a respected talent agent. The rest of her storyline has been kept a secret, but she is seen with Rue in the trailer - and by the looks of things, there’s going to be a bad-girl-post-grad character arc in store.

Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs

Beloved actor Eric Danes passed away in February 2026, a year after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Despite his diagnosis, he returned to filming for season three and will appear as Cal Jacobs even though he doesn't appear in the trailer.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson paid tribute to Eric following his passing writing in a statement: "Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric's family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing."

Who else is returning for Euphoria season 3?

More names have since been announced for a return, including:

Alanna Ubach (Suze)

Daeg Faerch (Mitch)

Dominic Fike (Elliot)

Melvin Bonez Estes (Bruce)

Nika King (Rue's mom, Leslie)

Paula Marshall (Marsha)

Sophia Rose Wilson (BB)

Zak Steiner (Aaron)

Which celebrities are joining Euphoria as guest stars?

Actually, quite a few. According to reports, these familiar faces are set to make their Euphoria debuts:

Singer Rosalía

Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch

Actor Kadeem Hardison

YouTuber Trisha Paytas

Actor Natasha Lyonne

Actor Danielle Deadwyler

Filmmaker Eli Roth

Who isn't returning for the last season?

As for the actors who won't be reprising their roles, here are the stars that aren't returning: