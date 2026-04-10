Brooklyn Claims That He and Nicola Have ‘Been Through So Much’ in an Apparent Nod to the Beckham Family Drama

Brooklyn Beckham has announced that he and Nicola Peltz are "stronger than ever" having "been through so much" in a new message to mark their four year anniversary.

This comes after his bombshell statement in January, confirming a fallout with his family and stating that he "does not want to reconcile."

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham officially wed on 9 April 2022, renewing their vows in August 2025.

The Peltz Beckhams' relationship with the Beckham family continues to make headlines, with Brooklyn, 27, confirming tensions in an explosive statement earlier this year.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Victoria and David's eldest son wrote in a social media message after months of speculation around a family fallout.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

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Brooklyn's statement went on to claim that his wife Nicola Peltz had "been consistently disrespected" by his family, alleging that his parents had "been trying endlessly to ruin [his] relationship since before [their] wedding" on 9 April 2022.

A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham A photo posted by on

This week marked the Peltz Beckhams' four year wedding anniversary. And in a surprise reference to the Beckham family drama, Brooklyn shared that he and Nicola are "stronger than ever" after having "been through so much".

"Happy 4 year anniversary baby I love you with all my heart," read his anniversary card to Nicola, with Brooklyn sharing a photograph of the message to his Instagram Stories.

"We have been through so much together but today we are stronger than ever and you are my best friend. I can't wait to grow old together with you. Love you so much x."

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"Happy anniversary @nicolaannepeltzbeckham x love you with all my heart," he went on to caption the post. "Can't wait to stay young with you xx love you so much x."

(Image credit: Instagram/brooklynpeltzbeckham)

Brooklyn also went on to share a photograph of flowers from Nicola's parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, alongside a written message from his in-laws.

"Wishing you a beautiful anniversary day!." read the card. "Love you guys and miss you! Can't wait to see you soon!"

(Image credit: Instagram/brooklynpeltzbeckham)

This comes amid reports that there have been pushes for peace from the Beckham family. However, Brooklyn's 2026 statement would suggest that a reunion is still a long way off.

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety," his January statement concluded. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."

The Beckham family has not commented further on the situation.

We will continue to update this story.