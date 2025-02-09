Travis Kelce's surprising response to the Taylor Swift proposal rumours is going viral

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And from Swift's viral appearance at the 2025 Grammy awards to Kelce's preparation for this weekend's Super Bowl, that shows no signs of slowing down this year.

It is their relationship that makes the most headlines, with the A-list couple dating since September 2023. And after a busy year “balancing their careers and individual responsibilities” in 2024, Swift and Kelce are now said to be stronger than ever.

In fact, with the A-list couple reportedly set for a major lifestyle change this year, sources have reported via Page Six that "there is now a countdown to an engagement".

Kelce himself responded to the proposal rumours this week, when asked whether he would be popping the question soon during a recent NFL press conference.

And to the internet's surprise, Kelce didn't shut down the question, instead responding with a smile, "Wouldn't you like to know..."

This comes after Kelce's sweet words about his A-list girlfriend during a recent appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, where the NFL star opened up about their "happy" relationship.

"I'm enjoying all aspects of life. Me and Taylor are happy," Kelce explained during the recent appearance, via E! News. "Having that confidence and comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium.

"That's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship," he continued. "You get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft. Focus on being the best version of you."

"I wanted to be at the concerts supporting her and being there for her," Kelce explained. "Making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she's doing in life.

"[And] she's fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game," he continued. "She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."

Well, this is lovely.